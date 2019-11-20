Ring in Calm and Relaxation This Holiday Season with These Simple Tips

PARAMUS, N.J., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine blissfully spending the holidays with friends and loved ones without the pressure of finding the right gifts or trying to cram in as much joy and activities as possible. How you navigate Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year's is a choice, says Mary B. Battaglia, and using such relaxation techniques as self-hypnosis and sound from Tibetan singing bowls helps clear your mind to enjoy the holidays more.

Make this the year to truly enjoy the holiday season, says Battaglia, a sound practitioner and certified hypnosis practitioner and the author of the new book Transformation Through Hypnosis: Relax, Clear Your Mind & Step Into Your Power.

She says there are many ways to improve your approach and reaction to the holiday season. For example, self-hypnosis creates calm and relaxation with the breath; add the sound and vibration of Tibetan singing bowls and you receive an even deeper blissful state.

Tibetan singing bowls have been used for over 5,000 years. Each one creates a different frequency that can create harmony and healing within the body. Tibetan singing bowls help people relax so they have deep restorative sleep, which is needed to stay calm for the holiday season. "The sound literally clears the mind of thoughts and the vibration can be felt throughout the body, releasing stress or tension," Battaglia says.

She points out that sound healing is among the many resources that can help you make wise choices for improving your holidays. Battaglia recommends incorporating these easy techniques to achieve a calm holiday season:

Attend a private or group sound class to bring in calm and relaxation

Listen to Tibetan bowl recordings

Every day take three deep breaths in through your nose and out through the mouth. The second breath releases stress from the body. The third breath inhales calm and releases any additional stress

Create positive affirmations about the holiday season: "I am calm at social gatherings," "I take the time to relax each day so I feel happy and positive." The power of the mind is amazing and creating a better holiday season starts with a strong mindset

About the Author

Mary B. Battaglia is a certified clinical hypnosis practitioner and sound practitioner who has been featured on Fox News. She is also the hypnosis expert on CYACYL.com. Her hypnosis tips are broadcast on Conversations with Joan, a show heard on AM-970: The Answer and iHeartRadio.

