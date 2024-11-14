RING IN THE HOLIDAY CHEER WITH NEW JUDITH OWEN ALBUM, "JUDITH OWEN SWINGS CHRISTMAS," RELEASED NOVEMBER 8TH VIA TWANKY RECORDS

Consummate Entertainer Brings Nostalgia With A Modern Twist That Will Have You Dancing Around The Christmas Tree!

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casting a unique, joyous and only-in-New Orleans spin on beloved holiday tuneage, "Judith Owen Swings Christmas" is set for release November 8th via Twanky Records. Recorded at Esplanade Studios in the Big Easy over the course of a week with the help of her JO Big Band, "Judith Owen Swings Christmas" gets you in the holiday mood with seven Big Band classics old and new and was produced by Judith Owen and Grammy-winner John Fischbach. The album was mastered by Grammy-winner Misha Kachkachishvili with Big Band song arrangements by John Wasson.

"Judith Owen Swings Christmas" also includes seven bonus previously released Christmas tracks from her previously recorded yuletide gems (updated and remastered), featuring New Orleans' very own Jason Marsalis on vibes, along with the 'Gentlemen Callers'- David Torkanowsky on Piano, Kevin Louis on Cornet/Trumpet, Ken Warshawski on Double Bass, Jamison Ross on Drums, Pedro Segundo on percussion and Ricardo Pascal on Sax.

The release of "Judith Owen Swings Christmas" ties in with the annual holiday benefit that Judith and her husband, actor Harry Shearer, host every year, "Christmas Without Tears". This year's benefit will take place Tuesday, December 17th, at the Orpheum Theater in New Orleans and features the JO Big Band along with a cavalcade of local stars.. A tradition that began in Shearer and Owen's Santa Monica, California home, these annual gatherings have grown into a heartwarming house party around the piano that involves and entertains special guests, fellow performers and audience members alike. Since 2005, when the first public performance was staged at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles to aid the people of New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, Christmas Without Tears has been a guilt-free way of having fun and giving back: ALL proceeds go to charities, with this year's New Orleans performance once again benefiting Innocence Project New Orleans.

"Judith Owen Swings Christmas" follows on the heels of her recently released album, "Judith Owen - Come On And Get It", which has garnered over 3 Million album streams and more than a Million and a half YouTube views.

www.JudithOwen.net

SOURCE Twanky Records