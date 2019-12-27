Ring in the New Year Without Ringing in Your Ears

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The sounds of New Year's Eve—blaring music, fireworks, and party horns, kazoos, and other noisemakers—signify celebration, but they can also wreak havoc on your ears. As people all over the world prepare to ring in the new year, here are five tips to help prevent temporary or even permanent ringing in your ears or other hearing damage, courtesy of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA):