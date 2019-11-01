Ring Pop® Goes Gigantic This Holiday Season With 3,500 Carats Of Bling!

Giant Ring Pop is sold in a single 24.7 oz package and is available in Sweet Strawberry flavor. The iconic wearable lollipop ring just got enormously sweeter and is perfect for a fun social media moment or to give as a surprise, jumbo-sized, and collectible holiday gift!

"We are beyond excited to introduce Giant Ring Pop, as this will be a huge surprise for our fans this holiday season. Whether you grew up with memories of the iconic brand or looking for the ultimate holiday gift for that special someone, Giant Ring Pop is the perfect way to go BIG!" said Allison McCants, Senior Customer Marketing Manager for Bazooka Candy Brands.

With the release of Giant Ring Pop, the powerhouse brand continues to innovate and create new experiences for fans -- while staying true to its iconic heritage.

About Bazooka Candy Brands:

Bazooka Candy Brands is a division of The Topps Company, Inc. and produces such iconic, high-quality candy products as Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop® Pop, Match-Ems® and of course, Bazooka® bubble gum. For additional information, visit www.candymania.com.

Social Handles:

Facebook: @RingPop

Twitter: @RingPopOfficial

Instagram: @RingPopOfficial

Media Contacts:

Rogers & Cowan

Michael Fullem

mfullem@rogersandcowan.com

310-967-3422

SOURCE Bazooka Candy Brands