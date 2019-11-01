Ring Pop® Goes Gigantic This Holiday Season With 3,500 Carats Of Bling!
BAZOOKA CANDY BRANDS INTRODUCES ALL NEW GIANT RING POP
Available at Walmart® Stores Nationwide, Cracker Barrel®, IT'SUGAR and Dylan's Candy Bar ®
Nov 01, 2019, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bazooka Candy Brands, a division of The Topps Company, Inc., has launched the all-new Giant Ring Pop® -- just in time for the 2019 holiday season! Inspired by the brand's signature Ring Pop, Giant Ring Pop is a larger than life, oversized pop with a bright red gem and gold plastic ring and makes for the perfect holiday gift. Giant Ring Pop weighs in at an incredible 700 grams – equivalent to a 3,500-carat diamond – and is now available at Walmart®, Party City®, Cracker Barrel®, IT'SUGAR and Dylan's Candy Bar ®!
Giant Ring Pop is sold in a single 24.7 oz package and is available in Sweet Strawberry flavor. The iconic wearable lollipop ring just got enormously sweeter and is perfect for a fun social media moment or to give as a surprise, jumbo-sized, and collectible holiday gift!
"We are beyond excited to introduce Giant Ring Pop, as this will be a huge surprise for our fans this holiday season. Whether you grew up with memories of the iconic brand or looking for the ultimate holiday gift for that special someone, Giant Ring Pop is the perfect way to go BIG!" said Allison McCants, Senior Customer Marketing Manager for Bazooka Candy Brands.
With the release of Giant Ring Pop, the powerhouse brand continues to innovate and create new experiences for fans -- while staying true to its iconic heritage.
About Bazooka Candy Brands:
Bazooka Candy Brands is a division of The Topps Company, Inc. and produces such iconic, high-quality candy products as Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop® Pop, Match-Ems® and of course, Bazooka® bubble gum. For additional information, visit www.candymania.com.
