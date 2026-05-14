Ring Therapeutics® Presents its Vector Conjugate and VectorBricks™ Manufacturing Platforms at the 29th Annual American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ring Therapeutics®, a life sciences company pioneering a new class of targeted medicines, today announced new data on its Vector Conjugate platform and VectorBricks™ in vitro manufacturing technology. The data, which are being presented as a poster and an oral presentation at the 29th Annual American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) conference, highlight significantly increased cargo capacity for the delivery of oligonucleotides using targetable vectors and VectorBricks as a scalable in vitro manufacturing platform for the modular production of novel vector conjugate medicines.

Two distinct but related technical challenges have constrained the field of targeted therapeutics: payload ceiling and manufacturing complexity. Ring's Vector Conjugate platform brings together distinct innovations in vector discovery, design, and engineering to expand payload capacity and improve cell and tissue targeting with the aim of unlocking new targets for drug delivery. Ring's modular VectorBricks manufacturing technology spans multiple innovations to reduce the complexity of vector manufacturing to the simplicity of producing a single recombinant protein. With VectorBricks, Ring is able to make vectors and vector conjugates at greater cost efficiency and scale than existing technologies.

"Ring's Vector Conjugate platform delivers orders of magnitude more payload than antibodies and can carry anything from small molecules to oligonucleotides," said Dmitriy Bobrovnikov, PhD, Chief Innovation Officer of Ring Therapeutics. "The data we are presenting at ASGCT highlight how our vectors carry siRNA directly as Vector Oligo Conjugates (VOCs), as well as the underlying VectorBricks manufacturing technology that makes our platform uniquely possible."

Bobrovnikov continued, "Payload capacity is crucial to unlocking new tissues and targets for oligonucleotide therapy. Selective tissue targeting needs to move beyond the transferrin receptor to receptors that require more payload capacity to compensate for their lower expression levels. Our VOCs enable selective targeting and ultimately expand oligo-conjugate technology beyond rare genetic disorders."

Presentation details and key highlights below:

Poster Presentation:

Title: Vector Oligonucleotide Carriers (VOCs): A platform for targeted oligonucleotide delivery with redosable viral capsids

Abstract number: 3356

Presentation location, date, and time: Exhibit and Poster Hall (Halls B2-C), Thursday, May 14, 5:00 – 6:30 PM ET

This work introduces Vector Oligonucleotide Conjugates (VOCs), a novel modular platform for viral capsid–mediated delivery of oligonucleotides.

VOCs were successfully manufactured by direct conjugation of synthetic siRNA molecules onto recombinant capsid proteins followed by in vitro capsid assembly, with controllable surface decoration with targeting ligands at varying densities.

capsid assembly, with controllable surface decoration with targeting ligands at varying densities. Conjugation of either a small targeting ligand (TL) or a targeting monoclonal antibody to the VOC surface drove robust internalization into target cells.

TL-conjugated VOCs delivered functional siRNA payloads that triggered specific target gene knockdown in vitro, with TL functionalization enhancing potency over untargeted VOC.

Oral Presentation:

Title: Pilot-scale production of in vitro assembled Anellovirus capsids to establish a novel therapeutic platform

Speaker: Sunaina Kiran Prabhu, PhD – Associate Director, Tech Ops at Ring Therapeutics

Session Title and Location: Vector manufacturing and analytics – Room 257AB (Level 2)

Presentation time: Thursday, May 14, 4:15 – 4:30 PM ET

The presentation outlines VectorBricksTM, a cost-effective, highly modular in vitro assembly platform that offers versatility in payload and targeting. It consists of two key building blocks: a recombinant capsid protein and a therapeutic payload.

assembly platform that offers versatility in payload and targeting. It consists of two key building blocks: a recombinant capsid protein and a therapeutic payload. Recombinant Anellovirus capsid protein was produced in high titers, achieving cell-specific productivity levels comparable to traditional monoclonal antibody processes.

The robustness and scalability of this process was demonstrated at a 50-liter scale.

Purified pentamer building blocks were assembled in vitro into monodisperse capsid particles with high yields.

This modular platform was shown to successfully package diverse payloads including small molecules, siRNA and DNA.

About Ring Therapeutics

Ring is pioneering a new class of targeted medicines that deliver more. Ring's Vector Conjugate platform, derived from commensal viruses found in healthy human tissues, exhibits unprecedented modularity and is unencumbered by limitations of traditional vector technologies. Ring's Vector Conjugates carry small molecules (Vector Drug Conjugates or VDCs) or oligonucleotides (Vector Oligo Conjugates or VOCs) with controllable targeting for applications ranging from oncology to genetic disorders. Ring's VDCs and VOCs unlock new payloads, payload combinations, and target possibilities. To learn more, visit https://www.ringtx.com/ or follow us on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Ring Therapeutics