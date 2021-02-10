Ring2Media Hires Direct Response Industry Veteran Lauren Mitchell as Senior Vice President of Media

Mitchell has a deep understanding of media attribution and media mix modeling, both of which are critically important in today's media landscape. Mitchell reports to Ring2Media's CEO, Mark Fidel, and is responsible for all aspects of the media buying process – from planning and purchasing to analytics and reporting.

"As we searched for the head of our media department, we were on the lookout for someone with trusted experience in direct response television, customer acquisition and data science," said Fidel. "We are so pleased to have Lauren on our team. Her strategic vision and demonstrated record of success with direct to consumer brands is an asset to both our company and our clients."

"I am excited to be a part of the Ring2Media team," said Mitchell. "I was drawn to the culture of the organization, its data driven approach to performance-based media buying and the opportunity to help grow the in-house media team. I am confident that through my direct response advertising experience, I can make a big impact."

During her time at Nutrisystem, Mitchell led all facets of video, radio and television media buying supporting the Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet brands. Mitchell started her career as an Assistant Media Buyer at Rain the Growth Agency, formerly R2C. She received her bachelor's degree in marketing from West Chester University.

For more information on Ring2Media, visit ring2media.com.

About Ring2Media

Ring2Media is the nation's leader in data-driven, performance-based advertising and specializes in lead generation, media buying and video production, specifically in the Medicare and insurance sectors. The Company has developed the infrastructure required to build high-performance campaigns from the ground up with an in-house creative department, a world-class data science team, a dedicated media strategy unit and a newly-acquired digital division. For more information, visit ring2media.com.

SOURCE Ring2Media

Related Links

https://ring2media.com

