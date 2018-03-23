RingBoost™ Makes Available Vanity Phone Numbers for Marijuana Businesses

"The immediate goal for local brick-and-mortar businesses is to generate more phone calls and more foot traffic," said Paul Faust, a senior vice president for business development at RingBoost™. "This is as true for marijuana businesses as it is for any other business. More phone calls means more chances to earn new customers. Industry research has shown that phone leads convert ten times more often than web leads into paying customers, which means marijuana businesses who make use of a branded phone number such as 541-YES-WEED will have a tremendous competitive advantage in their markets."

RingBoost™ is currently offering a variety of options for marijuana dispensaries, including local phone number options in four or seven digits in most local area codes (e.g. 541-383-WEED, 541-YES-WEED), and powerful toll-free options, including 1-800-CANNABIS, which is available for exclusive use in individual markets in states where marijuana is legal.

About RingBoost™

RingBoost™ (RingBoost.com) is a Primary Wave Media (www.primarywavemedia.com) and Inc 500/5000 company. We are the leading provider of local and toll-free vanity number marketing services and give businesses the tools they need to expand local marketing outreach and boost the number of incoming calls & sales. We work with companies around the country to increase marketing campaign response rates and enhance advertising effectiveness through our local and toll-free, easy-to-remember phone numbers.

