RingBoost to donate 5% of Profits to 9/11 First Responders
Inspired by Jon Stewart's impassioned speech this week to the House Judiciary Committee, the company pledged donations to The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation through July 12th
Jun 13, 2019, 11:24 ET
PLEASANTVILLE, N.Y., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RingBoost, the nation's largest marketplace for custom phone numbers, announced that it will be donating 5% of proceeds over the next month to The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The organization's mission is to honor "the sacrifice of firefighter Stephen Siller who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001" by supporting injured and fallen first responders and military service members and their families. Programs include building Smart Homes and providing mortgage debt relief.
RingBoost Co-Founder and President Paul Faust will participate in the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk in New York City this fall. A volunteer firefighter in Somers, NY, he completed last year's race which helped raise more than $2 million toward this worthy cause. "This will be my second year doing this powerful event which symbolizes Stephen Siller's final footsteps," Paul explains. "I was already raising money through personal efforts, but after watching Jon Stewart's speech urging Congress to permanently authorize the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund and hearing how it resonated with the whole RingBoost team, I knew we had to do more."
The Tunnel to Towers 5k event not only raises money to help service members, first responders, and their families, it pays homage to the 343 FDNY, 71 law enforcement officers, and thousands of civilians who lost their lives on 9/11.
RingBoost provides local and toll-free vanity phone numbers to help businesses improve brand awareness and increase advertising response rates. "Our success is measured by the success of our clients. Being proactive and helpful are characteristics we nurture within our team," Paul notes. "We have a non-profit vanity number program to improve effectiveness of outreach campaigns through the use of memorable numbers. It all comes together. Being able to support first responders through RingBoost is especially meaningful to me."
About RingBoost
RingBoost is the nation's largest marketplace of custom phone numbers, including local and toll-free vanity, easy-dial and tracking phone numbers. With industry-leading expertise and superior customer service, RingBoost gives companies the tools they need to improve marketing effectiveness, skyrocket revenue, and grow long-term brand loyalty.
Media contact:
Ellen Sluder
VP Marketing, RingBoost
914.200.0034
ellen@ringboost.com
SOURCE RingBoost
Share this article