RingBoost to donate 5% of Profits to 9/11 First Responders

RingBoost Co-Founder and President Paul Faust will participate in the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk in New York City this fall. A volunteer firefighter in Somers, NY, he completed last year's race which helped raise more than $2 million toward this worthy cause. "This will be my second year doing this powerful event which symbolizes Stephen Siller's final footsteps," Paul explains. "I was already raising money through personal efforts, but after watching Jon Stewart's speech urging Congress to permanently authorize the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund and hearing how it resonated with the whole RingBoost team, I knew we had to do more."

The Tunnel to Towers 5k event not only raises money to help service members, first responders, and their families, it pays homage to the 343 FDNY, 71 law enforcement officers, and thousands of civilians who lost their lives on 9/11.

RingBoost provides local and toll-free vanity phone numbers to help businesses improve brand awareness and increase advertising response rates. "Our success is measured by the success of our clients. Being proactive and helpful are characteristics we nurture within our team," Paul notes. "We have a non-profit vanity number program to improve effectiveness of outreach campaigns through the use of memorable numbers. It all comes together. Being able to support first responders through RingBoost is especially meaningful to me."

About RingBoost

RingBoost is the nation's largest marketplace of custom phone numbers, including local and toll-free vanity, easy-dial and tracking phone numbers. With industry-leading expertise and superior customer service, RingBoost gives companies the tools they need to improve marketing effectiveness, skyrocket revenue, and grow long-term brand loyalty.

