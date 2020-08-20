RingByName Announces Free Video Conferencing and Collaboration for All

MIAMI, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RingByName, a leading provider of UCaaS and collaboration solutions, today announced the deployment of R! Meet, a video collaboration web application, intended to support companies as they tackle the "new normal" of remote meetings in the pandemic era. RingByName Meet leverages WebRTC technology, and as such no software download is needed as it works on any compatible web browser, a key advantage over market competitors. The new standalone service is provided for free.

"RingByName builds cutting-edge UCaaS software and services from ideation to operation," said Kooi Lim, CEO for RingByName. "R! Meet allows users with a desktop computer or a smartphone to participate in virtual meetings and is designed to bring co-workers, customers, and friends and family together although they are apart." An R! Meet session can host hundreds of people per meeting session, with high-quality video and voice.

RingByName has a plan to create an Enterprise version by integrating the R! Meet software into its R! Web and R! Mobile applications to enable efficient scheduling and ad-hoc video meeting creation, among other capabilities.

These are some of the current and planned features:

Support for all your video use cases: 1:1 consultations, group video chat, screen sharing, and large scale broadcasts to thousands

Recording of any session

Provides a comprehensive developer experience

Scheduling

Capture session data & analytics, including the duration and quality of every session and every stream

Provides advanced security, firewall-control, regional isolation, and compliance certification options

End-to-end assistance with our upcoming Enterprise plan

The R! Meet service can be accessed at http://meet.ringbyname.com.

About RingByName

RingByName is building a UCaaS platform to enable businesses to simplify and accelerate business communication and collaboration. Whether it is a single or multiple location business, with or without high call volume, RingByName provides an integrated telecom and software solution to help businesses build better relationships with their customers. Better relationships with customers and better productivity translate to better business with higher revenue. Coupled with our Enterprise Hero Platform, supporting your users becomes a simple task.

For more information contact:

Name: Felipe Godoy

Email: [email protected]

R! Direct Telephone: 786-567-3032

SOURCE RingByName

Related Links

https://meet.ringbyname.com

