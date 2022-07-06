RingByName Named Frontrunner For Top Call Recording Software

MIAMI, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RingByName announced today it was named a FrontRunner for Call Recording software by Software Advice. FrontRunners is designed to help small businesses evaluate which software products may be right for them.

SoftwareAdvice FrontRunners 2022

"We are honored to be recognized by our clients and by Software Advice as being a FrontRunner in both the Customer Satisfaction and Usability of our call recording systems. It is an acknowledgment that our work to design solutions for businesses are addressing our clients' pain points and providing a true solution," said Felipe Godoy, Vice President of Business Development and Sales Engineering at RingByName.

FrontRunners is published on Software Advice, the leading online service for businesses navigating the software selection process. FrontRunners evaluates verified end-user reviews and product data, positioning the top scoring products based on Usability and Customer Satisfaction ratings for small businesses. FrontRunners for Top Call Recording software is available at https://bit.ly/RingByName_CRFR

Required disclaimer: FrontRunners constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Software Advice or its affiliates.

RingByName is a cloud-based phone and VOIP service provider that offers e-fax, teleconferencing tools, note sharing, customer relationship management (CRM) features, scheduling, agent activity tracking and more. Other features include call recording, toll free number support and virtual phone extensions. Users can also launch meetings, calls and video conferences, and these can be shared with teammates using an event scheduling feature. RingByName integrates with third party applications such as QuickBooks, Zoho Connect, Salesforce and Google apps.

For more information about how RingByName Bridge can help your business, contact us at 855-345-7464 or email us at [email protected].

