RingCentral Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

News provided by

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Feb 09, 2026, 18:08 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) will replace Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE: HI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, February 12. Lone Star Funds is acquiring Hillenbrand in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Feb 12, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

RingCentral

RNG

Information Technology

Feb 12, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Hillenbrand

HI

Industrials







ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
[email protected]

Media Inquiries
[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Merchants Bancorp Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Merchants Bancorp (NASD: MBIN) will replace TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on...

Ciena Set to Join S&P 500; Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to Join S&P MidCap 400; ADT and OneSpaWorld Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, S&P SmallCap 600: S&P MidCap 400 constituent Ciena Corp. (NYSE: ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics