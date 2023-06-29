Ringdale Achieves Managed Print Certified Accreditation

News provided by

Ringdale

29 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

BURGESS HILL, England, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ringdale®, the provider of FollowMe®, has received the Managed Print Certified accreditation from the Managed Print Services Association, the independent, not-for-profit association for the managed print industry. Managed Print Certified is a respected industry credential that signifies the recipient's adherence to best practices for technology service delivery and customer interaction.

This accreditation reflects on Ringdale's commitment to providing the highest level of service, support and knowledge from experienced technical consultants to its customers and partners. Ringdale prides itself as the premium innovator and provider of enterprise and government grade output management solutions ensuring document and print security, with a focus on compliance and data loss prevention within the managed print industry.

The Managed Print Certified accreditation was developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders to identify businesses that have made a commitment to the highest levels of integrity and sustained quality service for managed print services (MPS). To earn the accreditation, organizations are evaluated on the internal practices and procedures used to run their managed print business and the external activities and operations they engage in with customers and prospects. This process validates the organization's commitment to meet or exceed the best business practices the MPS industry has to offer for end-user organizations.

"The team at Ringdale has always adopted a customer first approach, whether it's the development of our next generation printing platform, or optimizing existing deployed solutions," said Eric Crump, Director of Strategic Alliances at Ringdale. "The Managed Print Certified accreditation provides confidence to our global customers and partners in the knowing that they will receive the highest level of service and support, and direct access to our experienced technical consultants, whatever the market environment."

"A big congrats to Ringdale who have become the first ISV member of the MPSA to attain the Managed Print Certified accreditation," stated West McDonald, President of the Managed Print Services Association. "It's clear they're really invested in making sure they deliver great quality solutions and services, that help enterprise businesses secure and make the most of their print environments. We're genuinely impressed with what Ringdale has achieved and can't wait to see them continue to set the pace in the managed print services field. Fantastic job, Ringdale!"

About Ringdale

Ringdale is a leading innovator in workplace technology and for over three decades has been developing robust solutions that connect people and technology. Today our solutions are used by the world's leading enterprises and government organizations to transform their business and empower their workforce.

With offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Singapore and Japan, Ringdale has a strong global partner network and established relationships with the world's leading print manufacturers, including; Brother, Canon, Epson, Hewlett Packard, Fujifilm Business Innovation, Lexmark, Konica Minolta, Kyocera, OKI, Ricoh, Samsung, Sharp, Toshiba and Xerox.

For more information, visit: www.followme.ringdale.com 

About the MPSA

The Managed Print Services Association (MPSA) is an independent, not-for-profit organization that serves the MPS industry. Its focus is on the development of standards, education and industry guidelines that unite the different segments of the industry that bring value to all those participating. For more information about benefits and memberships, visit www.yourmpsa.org.

Media Contact: 

Peter Gumm
[email protected]
+44 (0) 1444 871 349

SOURCE Ringdale

