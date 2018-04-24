Ringdale Announces FollowMe® Availability on Lexmark's Latest A4 Workgroup MFPs

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/476805/FollowMe_Ringdale_Logo.jpg )



As [*]71% of IT professionals have not yet considered office printing as part of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Ringdale is working with the leading managed print providers to close the gap on data privacy for document output processes. FollowMe provides the Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and compliance features for Lexmark customers to meet evolving security and compliance needs.

"Empowering organizations to eliminate costly exposures to security breaches and enable compliance is a main focus for Ringdale. In order to offer the best-fit solution for enterprise document security, we work to ensure a fully integrated FollowMe solution is available immediately for the leading printer manufacturers." said Jan Bollmann, Executive Vice President, Ringdale.

"The combination of FollowMe and the latest Lexmark workgroup technology enables enterprise security and control for the entire printing environment, including head office to multiple branch locations, for mobile staff and guests."

Ringdale continues to extend their fully embedded solutions for the leading printer brands. FollowMe Embedded for Lexmark is part of the largest embedded portfolio on the market.

