Ringdale® Named as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Print Management Solutions Independent Software 2021 Vendor Assessment

BURGESS HILL, England, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ringdale, the provider of FollowMe®, the trusted print management solution for enterprise and government organizations, is named in the 'Major Players' Category within the latest IDC MarketScape — IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Print Management Solutions Independent Software 2021 Vendor Assessment.

The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Print Management Solutions Independent Software 2021 Vendor Assessment (IDC #US47348521, December 2021) assesses print management independent software vendors with wide-ranging extensive product portfolios to specifically address printing environments on a global scale. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria and provides enterprises with the ability to identify vendors with strong offerings and well-integrated strategies

"Our inclusion within the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Print Management Solutions Independent Software 2021 Vendor Assessment attests to the strength of our value proposition for enterprise customers in highly regulated global market sectors that operate under industry-specific compliance and security regulations, such as financial services, healthcare, telecommunication and public services." says Eric Crump, Director of Strategic Alliances at Ringdale. "With enterprise and government sectors experiencing significant challenges managing an evolving hybrid working environment and responding to a growing cybersecurity threat landscape, it is imperative for business leaders to identify resilient and adaptable technologies that are aligned to their individual and industry specific needs."

Eric Crump further adds; "Our Next Generation FollowMe portfolio and services, leveraging our industry-leading technical and engineering resources, is a customizable, easy to deploy and future-proof print management solution ensuring we are well-placed to help enterprises navigate the complex and challenging customer journey – for the future."

About Ringdale

Ringdale is a leading innovator in workplace technology and for over three decades has been developing robust solutions that connect people and technology. Today our solutions are used by the world's leading enterprises to transform their business, protect their data and empower their workforce.

With offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Singapore and Japan, Ringdale has a strong global partner network and established relationships with the world's leading print manufacturers, including Brother, Canon, Epson, Fujifilm, Hewlett Packard, Lexmark, Konica Minolta, Kyocera Mita, OKI, Ricoh, Sharp, Toshiba and Xerox.

For further information on Ringdale's FollowMe print management solution for enterprise and government organizations, visit www.followme.ringdale.com.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

The full IDC MarketScape report is available for purchase from IDC at https://bit.ly/3Nuu3g4

