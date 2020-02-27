ringDNA Acquires Andy Paul's Popular Sales Podcast 'Accelerate!'

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ringDNA ( www.ringdna.com ), the revenue acceleration platform that helps businesses scale growth through AI, today announced it has acquired Andy Paul's hugely popular sales podcast, 'Accelerate!'. With a shared passion for using technology to humanize the workforce and empower better sellers, this acquisition will find ringDNA and Andy Paul delivering best practices, stories and sales tips from a vast network of the world's best and most influential sales leaders. These insights, combined with ringDNA's AI-powered platform, will provide sales professionals with the knowledge they need to improve their conversational skills and perform their best. As part of the acquisition, Andy Paul will also join ringDNA as its new Head of Revenue Performance Evangelism.

With more than 2 Million downloads and over 750 episodes of interviews with the world's foremost sales minds, including Dan Pink, Tiffani Bova, Jill Konrath and Jeffrey Gitomer, 'Accelerate! with Andy Paul' is one of the world's most influential sales podcasts. Andy Paul has also written two award-winning sales books, Zero-Time Selling and Amp Up Your Sales, is ranked #8 on LinkedIn's list of Top 50 Global Sales Experts, and has consulted with some of the biggest businesses in the world including Square, Philips, Grubhub and more, making him one of the leading voices in the sales industry today.

"In my four decades of experience in sales, I have learned the value of empowering salespeople by sharing stories and insights that help them become great conversationalists and great sellers," says Andy Paul. "I am thrilled to work with the team at ringDNA, who have shown the same passion I have for empowering salespeople, to expand on the conversations in my podcast and deliver even more of the powerful insights that have helped my audience achieve great business outcomes."

As part of his role as Head of Revenue Performance Evangelism, Paul will also help deliver immediate value for ringDNA customers. Paul will apply his expertise, methodologies and research to ringDNA product development, which will be realized in future releases. In addition, he will work with the ringDNA team to expand proprietary insights that help ringDNA customers uncover new strategic advantages.

"We've had the pleasure of working with Andy Paul for years, and have always shared a vision for the importance of improving conversational skills and using technology to humanize the workforce," says Howard Brown, CEO & Founder of ringDNA. "Getting the opportunity to bring together our expertise and passion for sales, and enhance this unparalleled network of insights through the power of AI, is a major win for the sales industry and sales professionals around the world."

Following the acquisition, Andy Paul and ringDNA will expand the podcast, which will ramp up its output and deliver even more conversations with the industry's top sales minds. These conversations will focus on trends, stories and technology that can help businesses and sales reps uncover strategies and insights that helps them generate massive value for their customers. The podcast will also be renamed "Sales Acceleration with Andy Paul."

To learn more about ringDNA please visit www.ringdna.com . To learn more about the podcast 'Accelerate! with Andy Paul" visit ringdna.com/sales-acceleration-podcast-with-andy-paul and listen to previous episodes online and on Apple Podcasts .

About ringDNA

ringDNA is a revenue acceleration platform that helps businesses scale growth through AI. The leading choice for Salesforce customers, ringDNA offers a complete solution for sales engagement, sales playbook execution, performance insight, conversation intelligence and much more. Backed by Goldman Sachs, Bryant Stibel and Palisades Growth Capital, ringDNA was named one of the "Best Places to Work" by BuiltinLA and Comparably, as featured in USA Today, and "One of The Best Privately Owned Companies in America" by Entrepreneur magazine.

