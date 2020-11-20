ringDNA Adds Christine Hill to Executive Team to Support Rapid Customer Growth

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ringDNA , the provider of AI-powered revenue acceleration solutions, today announced it has hired Christine Hill as vice president of customer success to support rapid customer growth across the globe. Hill's charter is to help customers achieve their revenue and performance goals and get the most out of their investment in ringDNA.

Hill joins from Rubrik, where she was the senior director of worldwide sales operations. She brings more than 15 years of deep expertise in driving global sales GTM and operations for revenue growth.

"I am thrilled to join a company providing sales teams with the tools and intelligence they need to transform their revenue teams," said Hill. "My passion for helping companies improve their productivity and performance is in complete alignment with the ringDNA mission, and I look forward to partnering with our customers and helping them be successful. Having been in the customers' shoes as a sales operations leader, I believe the customer success function is only truly effective if they understand their customers' perspectives and the challenges they face in order to help them achieve their goals."

Prior to Rubrik, Hill led sales operations at several other high growth companies, including Blue Jeans Network and Infoblox, supporting companies through the journey from startups to going public.

"We are delighted to welcome Christine Hill to ringDNA as she brings with her extensive experience in sales operations and passion for customer success," said Howard Brown, CEO and founder of ringDNA. "Without a doubt, Christine will bring the knowledge, passion and cross-functional alignment we need to ensure customers leverage ringDNA products and insights to the fullest to increase pipeline and scale revenue."

