ringDNA Expands its Suite of Sales Engagement Solutions with the Addition of AI-Powered Sales Coaching

"We are beginning to see a clear divide between the performance of sales teams that use AI-powered conversation intelligence, and those that don't," says Howard Brown, CEO & Founder of ringDNA. "As a former clinical psychologist, I have always been a believer in the power of great conversations. ConversationAI takes our entire platform to the next level, enabling sales teams to leverage best practices from psychology and tie winning conversational techniques to sales revenue."

"Sales managers are using ConversationAI as a force multiplier to quickly improve team and individual performance," said ringDNA Head of Product, Jeff Shelton. "Because we can measure sales rep behavior with near-term sales outcomes like meetings booked and opportunities created as well as revenue generated, teams are able to realize value very quickly. That is especially important when it comes to training newly hired reps."

According to the leading sales technology analyst firm TOPO (a Gartner company), live call execution is both sales teams' biggest challenge and the key to their success2. To solve this problem, many sales managers waste hundreds of hours each year listening to randomly chosen sales calls in order to find teachable moments. During the ConversationAI beta period, in which automatically generated insights were gleaned from millions of conversations and sales outcomes on the ringDNA platform, customers experienced unparalleled success in streamlining their sales coaching processes.

Unlike tools that only transcribe and track keywords, ConversationAI is deeply integrated with Salesforce and able to correlate specific conversational techniques with sales revenue to empower businesses to ramp reps to revenue faster than ever. In addition to insights gleaned from their own operations, businesses that use ConversationAI benefit from proprietary data insights of the ringDNA platform. These data insights reveal the call context, word usage, timing and other tactics that the world's best reps use so that companies can understand what drives revenue and adjust techniques to accelerate high-impact outcomes across their entire organization.

The key benefits of ringDNA's ConversationAI solution include:

Learn What Actually Drives Revenue - Make the rest of your reps like your best with conversational analysis on specific patterns and techniques tied directly to revenue-generating calls.

- Make the rest of your reps like your best with conversational analysis on specific patterns and techniques tied directly to revenue-generating calls. Automate Coaching Alerts - Be the first to know each time your sales team discusses competitors, pricing or virtually any topic with automated keyword and phrase alerts.

- Be the first to know each time your sales team discusses competitors, pricing or virtually any topic with automated keyword and phrase alerts. Understand Metrics that Drive Recommendations - Gain unparalleled insight into how your reps are performing on common etiquette measures such as interruptions or overtalk, emotional sentiment, voice energy and words per minute, as well as recommendations on how they can improve based on sales outcomes.

- Gain unparalleled insight into how your reps are performing on common etiquette measures such as interruptions or overtalk, emotional sentiment, voice energy and words per minute, as well as recommendations on how they can improve based on sales outcomes. Effortlessly Scale Your Management Reach - Coach like you've analyzed every call with AI-powered assistance and instantaneous call transcription.

- Coach like you've analyzed every call with AI-powered assistance and instantaneous call transcription. Accelerate Sales Training - Curate your team's best calls in training libraries for newly hired reps.

Curate your team's best calls in training libraries for newly hired reps. Automate Reporting - Performance dashboards allow you to see how organizations, teams and individual reps perform on a variety of call metrics over time.

Performance dashboards allow you to see how organizations, teams and individual reps perform on a variety of call metrics over time. No More Call Recording Compliance Fears - Stop worrying about call recording compliance with the ability to granularly control which states by zip code get recorded and which states do not based on local regulations.

Released today to general availability, ConversationAI works seamlessly with the ringDNA Sales Experience Platform. The ringDNA platform is trusted by some of the world's best companies, including Amazon Web Services, Twilio, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Autodesk, SAP Concur and Cvent. Together with the ConversationAI mobile app, the power of AI-driven sales coaching is now available on-the-go, meeting the needs of today's busy sales manager.

To learn more about ringDNA's ConversationAI and how it can help your business increase its sales opportunities and generate more revenue today, please visit https://www.ringdna.com/conversation-ai.

About ringDNA

ringDNA is a sales engagement platform that helps businesses scale revenue growth through AI. The leading choice for Salesforce customers, ringDNA offers a complete solution for sales engagement, sales playbook execution, performance insight, conversation intelligence and much more. Backed by Goldman Sachs, Bryant Stibel and Palisades Growth Capital, ringDNA was named one of the "Best Places to Work" by BuiltinLA and Comparably, as featured in USA Today, and "One of The Best Privately Owned Companies in America" by Entrepreneur magazine. For more information on how ringDNA powers a better sales experience, please visit www.ringdna.com or follow us on Twitter at @ringDNA.

