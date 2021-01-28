ringDNA Hires Colleen Goldblatt and Brandon Redlinger to Drive Customer Acquisition

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ringDNA , the end-to-end platform that delivers revenue growth faster, today announced it has hired Colleen Goldblatt as vice president of growth and Brandon Redlinger as senior director of product marketing. Goldblatt and Redlinger will drive customer acquisition through highly personalized programs that are aligned with customer journeys.

"I'm delighted to welcome Colleen and Brandon to our team," said Howard Brown, CEO and founder of ringDNA. "Customers demand buying experiences that are personalized, prescriptive and relevant to their individual needs. Both Colleen and Brandon are experts at working across revenue teams to create buyer-centric experiences that drive dramatic results."

Goldblatt brings more than 15 years of experience in market strategy, demand generation and account-based marketing (ABM). Most recently, she was head of global strategic account marketing programs at Qlik, where she led global marketing strategy and program development within an industry-leading ABM team. Goldblatt also held management positions at Sprint, Event 360 and MCI WorldCom (acquired by Verizon in 2006).

Redlinger joins from Demandbase, where he started as an early marketing leader at Engagio and scaled the department through to its acquisition by Demandbase. Since the acquisition, Redlinger was the director of demand generation while also leading ABM community outreach at Demandbase. Previously, he was head of growth at PersistIQ.

"ringDNA has become a critical solution for revenue teams across the world," said Brown. "Colleen and Brandon will empower customers to leverage ringDNA to focus their teams on the right buyers with the right message, in the right place, at the right time - driving revenue faster."

About ringDNA

ringDNA is a revenue acceleration platform that uses AI to transform sales teams into high-performing revenue engines. The leading choice for Salesforce customers like Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Nutanix and Autodesk, ringDNA offers a complete solution for sales engagement, sales playbook execution, performance insight, conversation intelligence and much more. Backed by Goldman Sachs, Bryant Stibel and Palisades Growth Capital, ringDNA was named one of Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500, one of the "Best Places to Work" by BuiltinLA and Comparably, and "One of The Best Privately Owned Companies in America" by Entrepreneur magazine. For more information visit www.ringdna.com or follow us on Twitter at @ringDNA .

