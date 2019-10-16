ringDNA Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing ringDNA (www.ringdna.com) CEO & Founder, Howard Brown as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2019 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Santa Barbara, California. Goldman Sachs selected Howard as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the three-day event.

As a former clinical psychologist and three-time entrepreneur, Howard founded ringDNA in 2012 after winning Salesforce's Dreamforce hackathon. Today, ringDNA is the leading sales engagement platform helping businesses scale revenue growth through AI, with thousands of professionals using ringDNA to sell smarter, faster and more effectively. The company's customers, including HPE, SAP, KeepTruckin and Twilio, leverage ringDNA to deliver better sales experiences through a range of solutions including conversation intelligence, lead prioritization, sales cadences, customer engagement and performance insight.

"I'm honored and humbled to be recognized among such an elite group of entrepreneurs," said Howard Brown, CEO & Founder of ringDNA. "I feel very fortunate to work with some of the most talented people on this journey as we help businesses achieve unprecedented revenue growth while offering amazing sales experiences that their customers love."

"True innovation is built from a diversity of perspectives and experiences," said David M. Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs. "Our Builders + Innovators Summit brings together a collective of impressive future leaders who are striving to drive meaningful change. For 150 years, Goldman Sachs has supported entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. That's why we are pleased to recognize Howard as one of the most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2019."

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

To learn more about Howard Brown or ringDNA, please visit www.ringdna.com.

About ringDNA

ringDNA is a sales engagement platform that helps businesses scale revenue growth through AI. The leading choice for Salesforce customers, ringDNA offers a complete solution for sales engagement, sales playbook execution, performance insight, conversation intelligence and much more. Backed by Goldman Sachs, Bryant Stibel and Palisades Growth Capital, ringDNA was named one of the "Best Places to Work" by BuiltinLA and Comparably, as featured in USA Today, and "One of The Best Privately Owned Companies in America" by Entrepreneur magazine. For more information on how ringDNA powers a better sales experience, please visit www.ringDNA.com.

Press Related Questions:

For ringDNA, please contact Eric Lammerding: eric@ringdna.com

For Goldman Sachs, please contact Nicole Sharp: Nicole.Sharp@gs.com

SOURCE ringDNA

Related Links

http://www.ringdna.com/

