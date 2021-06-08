ringDNA Named a Cool Vendor by Gartner

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ringDNA , the end-to-end platform for faster revenue growth, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a Cool Vendor in the Cool Vendors in Technology Marketing report by Gartner, Inc. In the 2021 report, Gartner states, "This year's Cool Vendors help technology and service providers scale demand, improve win rates and accelerate deal velocity using AI-based sales acceleration and CX solutions. Technology leaders should consider these solutions to improve direct and indirect seller success."

Gartner further predicts that "by 2023, 25% of organizations will amalgamate marketing, sales and CX into a single function." The report acknowledges how the comprehensive platform by ringDNA aligns revenue teams and enables real-time, AI-powered insights to drive next best actions throughout the entire revenue process.

The ringDNA all-in-one platform for sales engagement, coaching and conversation intelligence meets today's buyer needs and revolutionizes revenue growth by delivering actionable insights that guide sellers, managers and revenue leaders with real-time next-best actions. ringDNA coaching and training solutions quickly reduce new rep ramp time by 60%, rep churn by 75% and double the number of reps managers can coach, enabling companies to have leaner sales organizations.

"We're incredibly grateful to Gartner for this recognition," said ringDNA Founder and CEO Howard Brown. "With ringDNA, our customers can harness the power of revenue science to achieve faster and more predictable growth while also gaining unprecedented visibility into the revenue process. Through science, we will continue our mission to eliminate guesswork, prescribe best practices in context and humanize the sales experience."

In an era where sales, marketing and CX are converging, revenue teams are collecting more data than ever, causing misalignment between sellers and buyers despite adding an increasing number of tools.

According to Gartner's Cool Vendor report, technology providers should "minimize sales time spent on poorly aligned opportunities by using best-fit profiles and tactics to improve engagement and prioritization" and "adopt new predictive guides that drive focus and alignment between marketing and sales." The report discusses how the ringDNA platform enables customers to easily apply AI-powered conversational insights throughout the customer journey.

About ringDNA

ringDNA is a RevOps platform that uses AI to transform sales teams into high-performing revenue engines. The leading choice for Salesforce customers like Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Nutanix and Autodesk, ringDNA offers a complete solution for sales engagement, sales playbook execution, performance insight, conversation intelligence and much more. Backed by Goldman Sachs, Bryant Stibel and Palisades Growth Capital, ringDNA was named one of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, one of the "Best Places to Work" by BuiltIn LA and Comparably, and a Gartner Cool Vendor. For more information visit www.ringdna.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

