Ringer's Roller Rink Set to Open Seaport Village Location in Summer 2026

Beloved San Diego Roller Skate Destination Brings Nostalgic Fun to the Embarcadero

SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ringer's Roller Rink, a locally-loved roller skate rink in San Diego, will roll into Seaport Village with a second location. Ringer's Roller Rink at Seaport Village will give locals and visitors the chance to soak up the sun, enjoy seaside views and experience the joy of roller skating. Known for its unforgettably fun atmosphere, Ringer's Seaport Village will bring a true Southern California experience to Seaport Village's waterfront where guests can live like a local and skate in the San Diego sunshine.

With its original rink on Federal Boulevard, Ringer's has built a loyal following by blending movement, music and connection for skaters of all skill levels and ages. The Seaport Village expansion marks the next chapter for Ringer's as it continues to strengthen its presence as a go-to San Diego destination. Located steps from the San Diego Bay and within walking distance to the Gaslamp Quarter, Petco Park and the San Diego Convention Center, the new rink offers an authentic slice of local fun for visitors and residents alike.

"Roller skating and San Diego just belong together," said Nili "Ringer" Goldfarb, founder and CEO of Ringer's Roller Rink. "At our new Seaport Village location, visitors and locals will be able to do more than just walk and look. They can jump in, skate, laugh, take pictures and make memories. It's a high-energy way to experience the San Diego waterfront."

The new location will feature an open-air design that embraces Seaport Village's beautiful coastal views and will be available for private events in addition to daily public skate sessions. On-site concessions offering nostalgic treats, a photo booth, merchandise shop and other activities will allow non-skaters to get in on the fun too.

At its core, Ringer's Seaport Village is designed to be joyful and connective. It's a place where multiple generations can skate side by side. Parents relive their childhood, kids try skating for the first time, and visitors leave with memories you can't experience anywhere else.

Ringer's Roller Rink at Seaport Village will be located at 821 West Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA 92101. Grand opening details will be announced in the coming months. For additional updates, follow Ringer's Roller Rink at Seaport Village on Instagram @ringersseaport and visit ringersrollerrink.com. Images HERE.

About Ringer's Roller Rink

Ringer's Roller Rink is a community-driven skating destination founded by owner Nili "Ringer" Goldfarb, a roller derby enthusiast and former player with a passion for bringing people together through roller skating. Built on the belief that skating creates connection and community, Ringer's offers a welcoming space where friends, families and first-time skaters alike can gather, connect and enjoy the experience together. With its flagship location on Federal Boulevard, Ringer's is known for its inclusive atmosphere and generational appeal. Opening summer 2026, Ringer's Roller Rink at Seaport Village expands the brand's mission to make skating easy and fun for everyone while enjoying the waterfront views San Diego has to offer.

About Seaport Village

Seaport Village is San Diego's premier waterfront destination, spanning 14 acres along the sparkling harbor of San Diego Bay. Established in 1980, and now owned by the Port of San Diego and operated in partnership with Protea Property Management, Inc., this enchanting complex captures the charm of a historic seaside community while offering a dynamic mix of modern shopping, dining, and entertainment. With more than 50 unique boutiques, over a dozen casual eateries, and bayfront dining, Seaport Village provides an authentic San Diego experience. Its prime location, adjacent to downtown hotels and iconic attractions, makes it the perfect starting point for exploring America's Finest City. The village's distinctive architecture, cobblestone paths, and treasure trove of coastal shops and harborside dining create an immersive experience that draws both locals and visitors year-round. From weekly live music to seasonal events, Seaport Village is more than a shopping destination—it's a vibrant celebration of San Diego's coastal culture.

SOURCE Ringer's Roller Rink