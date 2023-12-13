Ringing in the Green Finance Era: Mercuryo's Festive Collaboration with One Tree Planted

News provided by

Mercuryo

13 Dec, 2023, 06:00 ET

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While the implementation of ESG principles in the field of crypto and fintech has not yet reached the height of its momentum, the importance of this process is not to be underestimated. As the global focus on sustainability and ethical practices gains momentum, around 85% of investors and companies already plan to increase ESG investments over the next five years. 

In 2023, the ESG agenda in fintech and crypto saw considerable advancement. Europe's first Bitcoin ETF received an ESG label, Energy Web launched standardised certification for greener BTC mining, and CCData created an ESG Benchmark to rate digital assets. These are just a handful among many cases to be proud of.

The more companies embrace such initiatives and aim at aligning their operations with ESG principles, the greater benefits the whole sector stands to gain. This, in turn, will contribute to a long-lasting positive impact on both the fintech industry and the wider global community.

Mercuryo also believes in the importance of ESG principles and seeks to contribute to their advancement. As part of ongoing efforts in this direction, and in light of the approaching Christmas and New Year, the payment infrastructure provider has partnered with One Tree Planted, a non-profit organisation devoted to global reforestation.

Having become one of the organisation's donors, Mercuryo has joined the movement of restoring forests worldwide. Trees symbolise growth and resilience, the principles that mirror the company's values and embody the connection between environmental responsibility and financial innovation.

Mercuryo believes that companies that stand at the forefront of technological innovation, such as those in the fields of web3 and fintech, have a unique opportunity and responsibility to contribute to the planet's health. This collaboration with One Tree Planted is an embodiment of this belief.

"This partnership is more than just a corporate responsibility; it's a reflection of our belief in a balanced approach to progress. As a fintech company, Mercuryo is committed to revolutionising financial services, but this journey isn't just about profits or economic growth. We are paving the way for a greener world, contributing to a sustainable future for everyone," – stated Petr Kozyakov, Co-Founder and CEO of Mercuryo.

SOURCE Mercuryo

Also from this source

Tonkeeper and Mercuryo Join Forces to Accelerate Toncoin's Growth

Tonkeeper, the non-custodial mobile crypto wallet of the TON ecosystem, has invested in a strategic partnership with the global payments...

Mercuryo Sides With the FinTech FinCrime Exchange Global Community To Combat Financial Crime

Mercuryo, a global payments infrastructure company, is proud to announce that it has become a member of the FinTech FinCrime Exchange (FFE) – an...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.