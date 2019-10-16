RingIT and Wine Ring Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs is recognizing RingIT's Pam Dillon and Andrew Sussman as two of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2019 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Santa Barbara, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Pam Dillon and Andrew Sussman as two of the 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the three-day event. Dillon and Sussman each have 20 years of experience in the technology industry. Dillon and Sussman are accepting on behalf of themselves and the Chief Science Officer, Stephen Dillon. All three are named inventors on nine patents in machine learning.

Wine Ring, one of the RingIT brands, is the leading AI-driven B2B personalization software for the wine and spirits industry, focused on individual consumer preference. Wine Ring combines state-of-the-art machine learning with the knowledge of leading Master Sommeliers and Masters of Wine to deliver the most powerful sales tool in the industry, the Wine Ring Preference Intelligence Engine.

"True personalization, for consumers and the businesses who serve them, is what's in demand in smart software today," said Pam Dillon, Chief Executive Officer of RingIT. "We've built software that behaves like a human expert, amplifying and extending what industry experts can do. We think of it as machine intelligence with a human touch. Our patents can be applied to any sensory consumer product."

"True innovation is built from a diversity of perspectives and experiences," said David M. Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs. "Our Builders + Innovators Summit brings together a collective of impressive future leaders who are striving to drive meaningful change. For 150 years, Goldman Sachs has supported entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. That's why we are pleased to recognize Pam Dillon and Andrew Sussman as two of the most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2019."

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Wine Ring

Wine Ring, one of the RingIT brands, is the leading AI-driven, B2B and B2C personalization software for the wine and spirits industry, focused on individual consumer preference. The Wine Ring software has nine patents, and other patents pending. The Wine Ring software analyzes consumer ratings and sales, and then makes inventory-based recommendations for individual consumers and households. All recommendations are based on individual preferences, not crowdsourcing or groupthink. The Wine Ring software was built by a team that includes PhDs in physiology and applied mathematics, and one of the largest groups of wine and spirits masters in the world. For more information about Wine Ring and RingIT, visit www.WineRing.com.

SOURCE Wine Ring

Related Links

https://www.winering.com

