Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® Collaborates with Country Teen Sensation Maddox Batson on the First-Ever Music Artist Integration in the Brand's 150 Year History with an Exclusive In-Show Remix for The Greatest Show On Earth®

Exclusive Remix Debuts January 2 in Tampa and Runs Through the Full 16-Month U.S. Tour

PALMETTO, Fla., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® is kicking the party into high gear with a brand-new collaboration featuring breakout country music star Maddox Batson, delivering a feel-good, high-energy music moment that will fire up crowds on The Greatest Party On Earth tour.

In an unprecedented moment for Ringling's 150-year legacy, the show will feature its first-ever artist collaboration, complete with a custom remix of Batson's music, an exclusive song launch and a custom music video showcased inside the live performance.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® Collaborates with Country Teen Sensation Maddox Batson Ringling x Maddox Batson Greatest Party On Earth Playlist

The collaboration with Batson, the youngest male artist to appear on Billboard's 21 Under 21, is designed exclusively for Ringling, in which the custom mashup blends Batson's modern country sound with the adrenaline of live circus performance, creating a dance-worthy moment guaranteed to get audiences on their feet.

"Music fuels everything in this new era of Ringling, where high-energy sound meets nonstop circus action," said Juliette Feld Grossman, CEO of Feld Entertainment and Producer of The Greatest Show On Earth®. "When we learned Maddox grew up going to the circus with his family, integrating his music into The Greatest Party On Earth felt like the perfect remix of his country roots reimagined in a bold, modern way for both Ringling fans and Maddox's audience."

The in-show moment features exclusive video footage of Batson performing his upcoming track, "If I See Her Again," debuting for the first time on January 2 in Tampa. Fans will also hear hit songs "Girl In Green" and "No More," all reworked into a custom Ringling-style mix created to elevate the show's already supercharged energy.

The soundtrack pairs with Ringling's street-style unicycle act, where performers shred, flip and defy gravity on unicycles — all choreographed to the beats of Batson's mashup. With the teen star appearing on a massive LED screen, the moment becomes a pulse-pounding fusion of music, circus and all-out fun.

"I grew up going to the circus, so this collab with Ringling is like a dream coming full circle," said Batson. "Seeing my music become part of The Greatest Show On Earth is just awesome. Getting to go behind the scenes, bounce on the trampoline, climb on the rocket that shoots a performer 110 feet in the air, and even try the unicycle — it was one of the coolest days of my life. Now I get why they call it The Greatest Show On Earth!"

Audiences can snag limited-edition Ringling x Maddox Batson merch at Ringling tour stops nationwide. Fans can also catch Maddox's behind-the-scenes circus-skills adventure during Ringling's high-energy pre-show celebration, included with every ticket and starting one hour before showtime. Special Ringling x Maddox Batson digital content is also available across Ringling's YouTube and social platforms.

This collaboration joins Ringling's refreshed soundtrack, featuring beat drops, live drumming, dance battles, DJ-led moments and chart-topping hits. The mashup infuses Batson's signature country-pop style into the modern Ringling soundscape, enhancing the show's party atmosphere from start to finish.

Tickets for The Greatest Show On Earth® are available at Ringling.com/Maddox. Performances begin January 2 and will travel to more than 60 U.S. cities during the 16-month tour. Maddox fans can use the offer code MADDOX for $10 off each ticket. This offer is valid for select seats and performances, with a maximum of 8 tickets per order. The code is only valid online.

Batson's collaboration with Ringling arrives on the heels of his 40+ city Live Worldwide Tour 2026 announcement, spanning North American and European dates. Hailed as "A young star, new on the country charts already striking a chord and hitting all the right notes" by NBC Nightly News, the announcement follows a breakout year that included his Grand Ole Opry debut, a high-profile appearance at Stagecoach, his 29-city I Need A Truck Tour and support dates for Lainey Wilson's Whirlwind Tour. Batson continues to raise the bar for his young professional career.

About Ringling®

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® is an iconic entertainment brand that has inspired play, imagination and awe across generations. The Greatest Show On Earth® was relaunched in 2023, reimagining circus arts for today's audiences through live productions, licensed products and immersive content that bring the spirit of the circus to life year-round.

About Feld Entertainment®

Feld Entertainment®, family-owned and operated, is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment experiences that bring people together and uplift the human spirit. Properties include Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey®, Monster Jam®, Disney On Ice, Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the SuperMotocross World Championship. Across the brand portfolio, Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 80 countries and on six continents. Visit feldentertainment.com for more information.

About Maddox Batson

With his Stagecoach Music Festival debut in April and the arrival of his deluxe EP First Dance (The After Party) in May, Maddox Batson has shown the world you're never too young to be the face of music. Batson most recently wrapped his 29-city I Need A Truck Tour and released his new track "Coincidence." The 15-year-old, hailed as "A young star, new on the country charts already striking a chord and hitting all the right notes" by NBC Nightly News, is set to hit the road in 2026 for the Maddox Batson Live Worldwide Tour with North American and European dates.

Life is moving fast for the multi-instrumentalist (piano, guitar & mandolin), and he's trying his best to remain a kid while becoming next up in country-pop music. "It can be overwhelming, this life, but I've got a lot of good people surrounding me," he explains. "I'm still just a kid, though, and I'm happy about that." Visit MaddoxBatson.com for more information.

