Ringling Bros. And Barnum And Bailey® Debuts The Latest Production Of The Greatest Show On Earth® With A Non-Stop Party Vibe That Starts The Moment Fans Walk Through The Door

PALMETTO, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Step inside The Greatest Party On Earth – tickets are on sale now for Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® Presents The Greatest Show On Earth®. Reimagined for a new generation, this larger-than-life production bursts back into arenas nationwide with new acts, jaw-dropping talent, and the high-flying excitement that has defined The Greatest Show On Earth® for more than 150 years.

The Greatest Show On Earth® is back with a high-energy, music-driven experience with bold circus performances, unforgettable characters, and a nonstop party vibe. It's an adrenaline-packed celebration of human talent, where world-class athletes and performers from around the globe showcase extraordinary, jaw-dropping skills that make Children Of All Ages feel like they're part of The Greatest Party On Earth!

"Ringling has always been about connection — between performers and audiences, between families, and across generations," said Juliette Feld Grossman, CEO of Feld Entertainment. "This new production moves at the speed of today's world — fast-paced, dynamic, and full of energy — bringing audiences closer than ever to the talent and heart that make The Greatest Show On Earth® unforgettable. We're honoring the legacy of circus arts while inspiring everyone to move, play, and join the celebration."

Music powers every moment of the tour with beat drops, live drumming, dance battles, and DJ-led moments, driving the action from start to finish. The soundtrack features a blend of chart-topping pop hits and original Ringling fan-favorite songs. Complemented by a reimagined stage design featuring a massive LED screen and cameras that capture seemingly impossible angles to enhance the live performances, the show also spotlights fan reactions in real-time, transforming every seat in the arena into a front-row experience.

Before the first act even begins during the pre-show, the all-new Ringling Hype Crew sets the tone by dancing and engaging the audience, turning the arena into an instant celebration. From the first beat to the final bow, the arena is instantly leveled up into a high-energy, good time with laugh-out-loud, joy-filled experiences that prove The Greatest Show On Earth® is more alive than ever.

The Greatest Party On Earth is a celebration of global talent and never-before-seen acts brought live to audiences nationwide in their hometown. The Ringling cast features 65 performers from 17 countries, including Mongolia, Chile, Colombia, Ukraine, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and China, many making their U.S. debut.

These new, jaw-dropping acts and performers include:

Acro-Salsa Troupe (Colombia): A seven-member group that will bring a dynamic blend of acrobatics and traditional salsa packed with passion, movement, and power.

(Colombia): A seven-member group that will bring a dynamic blend of acrobatics and traditional salsa packed with passion, movement, and power. Contortion (United States): A world-renowned contortionist making her Ringling debut, redefining flexibility with artful, unbelievable control.

(United States): A world-renowned contortionist making her Ringling debut, redefining flexibility with artful, unbelievable control. Acrobatic Bikes & Hoop Diving (China): A group of performers who create human pyramids on moving bicycles and perform gravity-defying acrobatics with fearless flair.

(China): A group of performers who create human pyramids on moving bicycles and perform gravity-defying acrobatics with fearless flair. Bailey the Robo Pup: The beloved Bailey the Robo Pup returns to the spotlight with endless energy, new dance moves, and her signature mix of mischief and high-tech charm.

Tickets for The Greatest Show On Earth® are on sale now at Ringling.com. Fans can sign up to become Ringling Insiders for exclusive early access to tickets, including a special pre-sale code to secure the best seats before they go on sale to the public on Tuesday, October 28. Visit the website for updates on additional cities. To spark even more fun and join the celebration, follow @Ringling on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Ringling ®

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® is an iconic entertainment brand that has inspired play, imagination, and awe across generations. The Greatest Show On Earth® was relaunched in 2023, reimagining circus arts for today's audiences through live productions, licensed products, and immersive content that bring the spirit of the circus to life year-round.

About Feld Entertainment®

Feld Entertainment®, family-owned and operated, is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment experiences that bring people together and uplift the human spirit. Properties include Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey®, Monster Jam®, Disney On Ice, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and the SuperMotocross World Championship. Across the brand portfolio, Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 80 countries and on six continents. Visit feldentertainment.com for more information.

