RINGOFYRE Introduces the Next Evolution of Outdoor Living: A Fire Pit & Grill Hybrid

RINGOFYRE blends a wood-burning grill and fire pit, redefining outdoor cooking and gathering. Post this

Engineered to meet professional culinary standards, the RINGOFYRE Fire Pit Grill is crafted from premium steel and stainless steel for exceptional durability, precision, and longevity. Each unit is thoughtfully designed as a true fire pit grill combo, arriving fully equipped with all essential accessories for immediate use—whether grilling, cooking over live fire, or enjoying the warmth and ambiance of a premium fire pit.

"The goal behind RINGOFYRE was to create one beautiful, high-performance product that does it all," said Gio Khvitia, Founder of RINGOFYRE. "We wanted a BBQ fire pit that performs like a professional grill, functions as a welcoming fire pit, and elevates outdoor spaces without compromise."

With its modern yet timeless aesthetic, RINGOFYRE enhances a wide range of outdoor environments, from classic backyard patios to contemporary architectural landscapes. Its sculptural form and clean lines allow it to function as both a practical cooking solution and a visually striking centerpiece.

Whether hosting friends, preparing meals over open flame, or relaxing by the fire, the RINGOFYRE Fire Pit Grill brings form, function, and atmosphere together in one refined outdoor experience.

The RINGOFYRE Fire Pit Grill is available online now at www.ringofyre.com.

For media inquiries, partnerships, or product demonstrations, please contact:

[email protected]

Atlanta, GA

SOURCE RINGOFYRE