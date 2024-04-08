Rings Market size is set to grow by USD 35.86 bn from 2024-2028, increasing demand for wedding rings boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rings market size is estimated to grow by USD 35.86 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 8.35% during the forecast period. The global rings market experiences significant growth due to increasing demand for engagement rings and bridal collections. India is a major market, driven by expanding middle-class population and rising disposable income. Smart Rings, incorporating tech features like sensors, Bluetooth, NFC, and Wi-Fi, are emerging trends. The jewelry industry focuses on ethical materials, gold, platinum, and gemstones for ring designs. Advanced machinery like blending machines and powerful metal processing equipment are used in production.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rings Market 2024-2028

Rings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.35% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 35.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.81 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and France Key companies profiled Brilliant Earth LLC, Charles and Colvard Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, David Yurman Enterprises LLC, GIVA Jewellery, The LVMH group, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Pandora Jewelry LLC, PC Jeweller Ltd., ROBBINS BROS., Swarovski AG, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., The Swatch Group Ltd., Tiffany and Co, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Co. Ltd., and Signet Jewelers Ltd.

Segment Overview

This rings market report extensively covers market segmentation by Distribution Channel (Offline, Online) End-user (Women, Men) Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, South America)

Market segmentation by Distribution Channel

In the dynamic Rings Market of 2023, the women segment continues to dominate, driven by their preference for premium rings and growing luxury consciousness. This sector boasts an extensive product range, with manufacturers introducing innovative designs and patterns. Wearable Technology integration, such as sensors for Activity Tracking, Health and Wellness monitoring, and Bluetooth, NFC, and Wi-Fi Connectivity, adds functionality to these accessories. Smart Rings, a fusion of Fashion and Personalization with advanced features like Blood oxygen monitoring, ECG, and Fitness tracking, are gaining popularity. The Jewelry industry embraces this trend, focusing on Ethical materials, including Gold, Platinum, and Gemstones, and incorporating powerful machinery like Blending machines and Metalworking equipment to create stunning Ring designs.

Geography Overview

The jewelry industry in Asia, led by China, India, and Japan, experienced significant growth in 2023, with gold and silver rings remaining the preferred choices. Traditional practices and investment motivations fueled this demand, particularly for wedding rings worn on the ring finger. However, modernization and customer awareness have led to a surge in the popularity of Western designer rings. In this dynamic market, blending traditional and contemporary styles, materials like gold and platinum continue to dominate. Yet, alternative metals and gemstones, such as sapphires, rubies, and diamonds, add color and value. Advanced machinery, including powerful metalworking machines, ensure precision and efficiency in production. Innovation extends beyond ring designs, with materials and styles evolving to accommodate IoT devices, contactless payments, and health monitoring features. Smart rings integrate sensors for activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and even navigation. As the jewelry industry embraces technology, sales continue to accelerate, transforming the market into a fusion of tradition and modernity.

The rings market values aesthetic appeal over functionality. E-commerce platforms integrate AR technology, enabling virtual ring trials via smartphones. Keywords: Ethical materials, wedding rings, ring designs, gemstones, metal, gold, platinum. AR enhances informed purchasing decisions. Additional features include sensors, fitness tracking, health monitoring, IoT devices, contactless payments, and smart rings.

The global rings market faces a significant challenge from counterfeit rings, particularly in APAC, led by countries like China . Counterfeit rings impact sales of branded products, creating an uneven competitive landscape, price standardization, and market share erosion. These imitations are often sold at lower prices, affecting the industry. Keywords: Rings market, Counterfeit rings, APAC, Developing countries, Price competition, Branded products.

Research Analysis

In the dynamic and evolving Rings Market, traditional wedding rings continue to hold significance for their timeless appeal. However, innovation is not absent. Ethical materials, such as recycled gold, are gaining popularity. The introduction of Smart Rings has revolutionized the industry, merging Fashion and Personalization with Health and Wellness. These rings are not just adornments but also Wearable Devices, equipped with sensors for Activity Tracking, Heart rate monitors, Blood oxygen monitoring, ECG monitoring, and even GPS tracking. Powerful machinery like Blending machines ensure the precise blend of metals in the production process. With Bluetooth connectivity to Smartphones, these rings offer features like Navigation, Smart Home Control, and Timekeeping. The future of the Rings Market lies in the seamless blend of fashion, technology, and wellness.

Market Research Overview

In the Rings Market, Ethical Matters and Weddings go hand in hand. Ring finishes are crucial, with gold and silver tones dominating the scene. Ring tracings are trending, with sleek and simple designs gaining popularity. Diamonds and bands are also common choices. The Power of Monotony and the Sense of Tradition are key factors in ring selection. Ring shopping involves a deep consideration of costs, with affordable options available. The Ring Market offers a wide array of choices, from classic to modern, and caters to various tastes and preferences. The Techno Logic of ring selection is a complex process, involving personal style, budget, and the desire for uniqueness. The Ring Market is a place where sentimental value meets contemporary trends, making every ring purchase a meaningful experience.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

End-user

Women



Men

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

