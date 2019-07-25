Rinicare Ltd, the Intelligent Healthcare Company, Announces New Appointment of New Chairman

MANCHESTER, England, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rinicare Limited, a leading intelligent healthcare company, announced today the appointment of Duane Lawrence as non-executive chairman. Duane has 30 years' experience of leading healthcare technology businesses across five continents. Throughout his career, he has specialised in recognising talent, building strong teams, recognising emerging opportunities in global markets and building programmes and products to successfully fill those opportunities. From 2015 to 2017, he was Managing Director at EMIS Health, one of the leading U.K.-headquartered, global HealthTech software and services businesses. Prior to that, he was the CEO of InferMed Ltd, a clinically focused, decision support technology startup, having joined the Board in May 2007 and leading it through to its successful trade exit in 2015. Duane and his family moved to the U.K. permanently in 2003 to take over as General Manager of Misys Healthcare Systems International Ltd, with responsibility for the company's healthcare operations outside of North America. His successful track record of global commercial leadership will be of significant benefit to Rinicare. Duane is a business and finance graduate of the University of Notre Dame in the USA.

Stuart Hendry, CEO of Rinicare, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Duane to Rinicare's board; his experience in the digital health space will be invaluable as we accelerate the commercialisation of our AI, ML programmes based on our unique and rapidly expanding data lake, which is set to radically improve healthcare costs and outcomes for our customers."

Duane Lawrence said, "It's an honour to join Stuart and the team at Rinicare at such a critical time in their growth. I look forward to doing my part to help them accelerate their pace and make a significant difference in the lives of millions around the world."

About Rinicare

Rinicare Ltd is a leading intelligent healthcare company, based in the U.K., that develops and markets state-of-the-art healthcare products based on proprietary wireless communications, predictive algorithms, artificial intelligence (AI), Machine learning (ML), computer vision, IoT and big data to drive improved patient outcomes at reduced costs to address the growing pressures on healthcare systems worldwide. Rinicare's products can be used in a wide range of medical applications and configures its solutions to meet the needs of each particular healthcare scenario, supported by health economic evidence.

Rinicare is headquartered in Alderley Park, Manchester, U.K. and has R&D capabilities in Lancaster, U.K. and Ramada, Portugal. The Company sells direct in the U.K., and has a number of existing distributors globally and is actively seeking new partnerships.

For additional information, please visit www.rinicare.com

