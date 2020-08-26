Rinnai America Announces Promotion of Alexis Davis to Vice President of Human Resources

As Vice President of Human Resources and a member of the company's Executive Leadership Team, Alexis will focus on evaluating the people-related business strategy through a top talent lens. She will augment Rinnai's strategic priority of Becoming a Talent Magnet and brand promise of Creating a Healthier Way of Living™ by concentrating on the Attraction of Top Talent, Engagement Strategies, Performance Management, Leadership Development, and Organizational Effectiveness.

Alexis joined Rinnai America's Human Resources team in September of 2019. During her time at Rinnai, Alexis has shown great leadership in several areas including the Covid-19 response, a smooth transition to the organization's work from home policy, and its employee engagement initiative.

"Recruiting and retaining top talent is critical to the continued success and growth of Rinnai America Corporation," said Frank Windsor, President of Rinnai America Corporation. "Alexis' vast experience and proven success in Human Resources will enable us to continue to expand our team as we increase our footprint in the North American Market."

"I look forward to playing an instrumental role in the enhancement and execution of top talent strategies that will support and accelerate Rinnai America's strategic growth goals," said Davis. "My objective is to nurture Rinnai's heart-led culture, all while spearheading the people-focus initiatives to drive the business."

Alexis brings over 15 years of progressive and energetic experience managing global Human Resources teams, acquisitions, talent development programs, and implementing enterprise-wide change management strategies. Before joining Rinnai America Corporation, Alexis served as the Senior Global Manager of Human Resources for a Fintech company, Strategic Link. While at Strategic Link, she led the talent and employee experience of over 700 employees across an affiliated group of entities that spanned the U.S, Virgin Islands, Philippines, Belize, and the United Kingdom. Her previous employers include a diverse consortium of companies such as Avis-Budget Group, Innergy Lending (World Financial Group), and Pain Care America.

Alexis received her B.S. degree in Business Administration from Tiffin University and holds certifications as a Professional in Human Resources (PHR) and as a Strategic HR Business Partner (sHRBP). Alexis is also a Certified ELI Civil Treatment Impact Instructor (ELI-CTI), an active member of the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM), along with other community-based organizations.

Rinnai America Corporation has made significant investments to expand its operations in North America in recent years, including the expansion of its Corporate Headquarters, the opening of a state-of-the-art innovation center, and the opening of its manufacturing facility. The company also recently broke ground on a new manufacturing facility in Griffin, Georgia that is scheduled to open late 2021.

To learn more about Rinnai, visit www.rinnai.us.

About Rinnai

Rinnai America Corporation, a subsidiary of Rinnai Corporation in Nagoya, Japan, was established in 1974 and is headquartered in Peachtree City, Ga. Rinnai Corporation manufactures gas appliances including tankless water heaters, a wide range of kitchen appliances and heating and air conditioning units. As the technology leader in its industry, Rinnai is the largest gas appliance manufacturer in Japan and is the number-one selling brand of tankless gas water heaters in the United States and Canada. Annual corporate revenues, including those of its subsidiaries, are in excess of $3.2 billion. With a global perspective to create 21st-century products for the home and business, Rinnai Corporation commits itself to safety and Creating A Healthier Way of Living™. For more information about Rinnai's entire product line, visit www.rinnai.us.

SOURCE Rinnai America Corporation