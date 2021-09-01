Rinnai America Corporation Acquires Industrias MASS, Leading Provider of Commercial Water Heaters in Mexico

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rinnai America Corporation, the leading manufacturer of tankless water heaters in North America, announced today the acquisition of Industrias MASS, the leader in the commercial water heater market in Mexico. This acquisition marks the first by Rinnai America Corporation and follows the launch of its Strategic Business Initiative announced earlier this year, meant to accelerate the company's presence via acquisitions and partnerships.

Founded in 1964, Industrias MASS is the leading manufacturer of commercial water heaters in Mexico, with penetration of approximately one-third of the overall commercial segment. With an 86,000 square foot plant and more than one hundred employees across the country, Industrias MASS also specializes in the production of water treatment systems and the manufacturing of commercial tanks that collectively integrate advanced technology, locally manufactured materials, and a best-in-class service network. Their client base spans hospitality, healthcare, food service and other commercial verticals served by offices in Mexico City, Leon, Merida, Monterrey, Guadalajara, and Mazatlán.

"Acquiring Industrias MASS is a critical step in our commitment to the Latin American market," said Frank Windsor, President of Rinnai America Corporation. "Our goal is to build upon the success of Industrias MASS by further investing in the company, its people, and products as a platform for growth. Through our shared pledge to innovation, as well as a complementary set of products, we'll fuel growth while also delivering on our brand promise of Creating a healthier way of living®."

This strategic acquisition will enable Rinnai America Corporation to establish its local presence in Mexico, for both manufacturing and distribution, through partnership with a clear and established market leader. Industrias MASS' complementary product line also includes products which Rinnai has not historically offered, such as water treatment, allowing the company to expand its footprint and offer a broader product portfolio.

In addition, as part of its commitment to success in the region, Rinnai America Corporation has named Victor Molgado as its first Mexico General Manager. Molgado has more than 25 years of experience in local, regional, and international manufacturing operations and was most recently the General Manager for a large joint venture institution in Mexico.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to accelerate Rinnai's expansion in Mexico in partnership with Industrias MASS," Molgado said. "The combination of Industrias MASS' market dominance and Rinnai's technology and global market leadership unlock great potential for the Mexican market and is the clear choice to accelerate the company's growth strategy throughout Latin America."

"The experienced team at Industrias MASS, as well as the in-facility leadership under Victor's direction, are critical parts of our strategy to capture the growth opportunities we see in the market," added Windsor.

Through this acquisition Rinnai America Corporation will extend its presence across Latin America, building upon the success of its existing operations in Brazil. The company plans to advance in the region through a combination of organic growth, investment and new alliances to achieve a dominant market share in the commercial water heater market.

ABOUT RINNAI

Rinnai America Corporation, a subsidiary of Rinnai Corporation in Nagoya, Japan, was established in 1974 and is headquartered in Peachtree City, Ga. Rinnai Corporation manufactures gas appliances including tankless water heaters, a wide range of kitchen appliances and heating and air conditioning units. As the technology leader in its industry, Rinnai is the largest gas appliance manufacturer in Japan and is the number-one selling brand of tankless gas water heaters in the United States and Canada. Annual corporate revenues, including those of its subsidiaries, are in excess of $3.2 billion. With a global perspective to create 21st-century products for the home and business, Rinnai Corporation commits itself to safety and Creating a healthier way of living©. For more information about Rinnai's entire product line, visit www.rinnai.us

ABOUT INDUSTRIAS MASS

Industrias MASS S.A. de C.V. is a Mexican company founded in 1964. Since then, they specialize in the production of water heaters MASSTERCAL, the leader in the national and Latin American market.

Apart from water heaters, they also manufacture water treatment systems AQUAPLUS DE MASS and commercial tanks (including custom tanks) MASSTANQ all of which combine components and accessories of the highest quality and technology. Industrias MASS manufactures all their products in their 8000m2 plant where over 100 employees are committed to the mission of making quality products for the Mexican and Latin American market. To learn more about Industrias MASS, visit www.indmass.com.mx

