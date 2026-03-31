Rinnai America Corporation Promotes Perry McGuire to Senior Vice President, Legal, Government Affairs & People

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rinnai America Corporation, a leading manufacturer of innovative, energy-efficient water heating and home comfort solutions, today announced the promotion of Perry McGuire to Senior Vice President, Legal, Government Affairs & People. In this expanded role, McGuire will continue to lead the company's legal function while also assuming oversight of People & Culture, further aligning Rinnai's people strategy with its long-term business objectives.

Rinnai America Corporation, a leading manufacturer of innovative, energy-efficient water heating and home comfort solutions, today announced the promotion of Perry McGuire to Senior Vice President, Legal, Government Affairs & People.

Since joining Rinnai in 2020 as Vice President and General Counsel, McGuire has played a critical role in strengthening the company's legal and compliance framework while supporting strategic growth initiatives across North America. A registered lobbyist, he has also helped spearhead Rinnai's efforts to protect consumer choice, advocating for federal, state and local legislation that preserves access to a full range of product and fuel options for homeowners and trade professionals.

"Perry is a strong, strategic leader who has helped guide Rinnai through complex legal and policy issues while supporting our continued growth," said Frank Windsor, President of Rinnai America Corporation. "His leadership in protecting consumer choice and advancing our business makes him a natural fit for this expanded role as we continue our commitment to sustainable technology that creates a healthier way of living for all."

In his new role, McGuire will oversee Rinnai's People & Culture function in addition to legal affairs, helping to support talent development, organizational alignment and employee engagement across the company. The promotion reflects Rinnai's confidence in McGuire's ability to help guide both the governmental landscape and its people through the company's next phase of growth.

"I'm honored to take on this expanded role and continue building on the strong foundation we've established," said McGuire. "Rinnai's commitment to innovation, balanced energy policy and its people sets it apart, and I look forward to advancing our leadership across the industry."

McGuire brings more than two decades of legal and executive leadership experience across corporate law, government affairs and business strategy. Prior to joining Rinnai, he was a partner at Smith, Gambrell & Russell, LLP, where he practiced general corporate law with an emphasis on franchise, mergers and acquisitions, and governmental affairs. During that time, he served as an external legal partner to Rinnai for more than five years, supporting the company before formally joining its leadership team. He also previously served as a corporate attorney for Chick-fil-A Inc., is a former state Senator and 2006 candidate for Attorney General of Georgia. He holds a Juris Doctor from Georgia State University and bachelor's degree in finance from Valdosta State University.

To learn more about Rinnai, visit www.rinnai.us.

About Rinnai:

Rinnai America Corporation, a subsidiary of Rinnai Corporation in Nagoya, Japan, was established in 1974 and is headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia. Rinnai Corporation manufactures gas appliances, including tankless water heaters, a wide range of kitchen appliances, and heating and air conditioning units. As the technology leader in its industry, Rinnai is the largest gas appliance manufacturer in Japan and has the highest efficiency of any tankless water heater brand in the United States and Canada. Annual corporate revenues, including those of its subsidiaries, are in excess of $3.3 billion. With a global perspective to create 21st-century products for the home and business, Rinnai Corporation commits itself to safety and Creating a healthier way of living®. For more information about Rinnai's entire product line, visit www.rinnai.us.

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Rinnai® and Creating a healthier way of living® are the registered trademarks of Rinnai Corporation used under license by Rinnai America Corporation.

SOURCE Rinnai America Corporation