Rinnai PRO APPRECIATION Sweepstakes Grand Prize Winner Presented New Ford F-150

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rinnai America Corporation — manufacturer of a leading brand of tankless gas water heaters in North America — today announced the grand prize winner of its PRO APPRECIATION Sweepstakes. The winner travelled to Georgia and visited Rinnai's manufacturing facility in Griffin, Georgia and was later greeted at the company's headquarters in Peachtree City by Rinnai leadership and city officials including Mayor Kim Learnard.

"The PRO Appreciation Sweepstakes is our way of recognizing and thanking our PROs for their support of Rinnai." Post this Dave Koval (left) of Dave Koval Plumbing & HVAC, located in Mountain Top, Pennsylvania, was presented a new Ford F-150, valued at $70,000, during a live-stream event at the Rinnai headquarters. Rinnai’s PRO APPRECIATION Sweepstakes was launched as part of an effort to drive excitement about its new SENSEI RX/RXP condensing tankless water heater, the company’s newest innovation in the tankless water heating category achieving an industry leading 0.98 UEF efficiency rating.

Dave Koval of Dave Koval Plumbing & HVAC, located in Mountain Top, Pennsylvania, was presented a new Ford F-150, valued at $70,000, during a live-stream event today at the Rinnai headquarters.

"I'm very fortunate to have won this incredible truck," said Koval. "A huge thank you to Rinnai for this remarkable opportunity. We've recommended and installed Rinnai tankless water heaters for many years because they manufacture the best quality product, provide excellent customer service and an industry-leading warranty."

Rinnai's PRO APPRECIATION Sweepstakes was launched as part of an effort to drive excitement about its new SENSEI RX/RXP condensing tankless water heater, the company's newest innovation in the tankless water heating category achieving an industry leading 0.98 UEF efficiency rating. From May 1 to July 31, each purchase of a SENSEI RX/RXP could be used to enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win more than 200 prizes. PROs could enter as many times as they wanted to increase their chances of winning.

"Our PROs play a critical role in both the development and the launch of our products in the North American Market, and the PRO Appreciation Sweepstakes is our way of recognizing and thanking them for their support of Rinnai, said Frank Windsor, President, Rinnai America Corporation. I'm thrilled for Dave and the many other sweepstakes winners."

In addition to the Ford F-150, Rinnai also awarded hundreds of other prizes, including a first-place prize of a Tony Stewart Racing Experience trip to Las Vegas.

For over 50 years Rinnai America has been bringing innovative products to the North American market that meet specific needs for the PRO.

The new SENSEI RX Series takes tankless innovation to the next level by offering features and benefits that are market-leading and support Rinnai's continued brand promise of creating a healthier way of living®.

To learn more about the SENSEI RX/RXP, Built for the PRO, by the PRO™ please visit SENSEI RX (R)-US | Rinnai.

About Rinnai:

Rinnai America Corporation, a subsidiary of Rinnai Corporation in Nagoya, Japan, was established in 1974 and is headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia. Rinnai Corporation manufactures gas appliances, including tankless water heaters, a wide range of kitchen appliances, and heating and air conditioning units. As the technology leader in its industry, Rinnai is the largest gas appliance manufacturer in Japan and is the No. 1 selling brand of tankless gas water heaters in the United States and Canada. Annual corporate revenues, including those of its subsidiaries, are in excess of $3.3 billion. With a global perspective to create 21st-century products for the home and business, Rinnai Corporation commits itself to safety and Creating a healthier way of living®. For more information about Rinnai's entire product line, visit www.rinnai.us.

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Rinnai® and Creating a healthier way of living® are the registered trademarks of Rinnai Corporation used under license by Rinnai America Corporation.

SOURCE Rinnai America Corporation