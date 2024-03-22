RiNo Art District Issues Request for Qualifications for Consultant to Support Business Improvement District Renewal Process

Consultant to provide strategic community engagement, outreach and facilitation expertise

DENVER, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RiNo Art District, a 501(c)(6) nonprofit arts organization dedicated to fostering a welcoming, creative community where a diversity of artists, residents and businesses thrive, has issued a request for qualifications for consultants to guide the renewal process for the organization's Business Improvement District (BID). The RiNo BID was founded in 2015 and must be renewed after ten years.

"Property and business owners, and the broader RiNo community, were involved in the creation of the BID, collaboratively identifying the BID's goals, objectives, and services that have been carried out over the past ten years," said Sarah Cawrse, Executive Director, Urban Strategy & Design at RiNo Art District. "Now, it's time to evaluate the purpose and priorities of the RiNo BID if it were renewed for another 10 years. What we've been able to accomplish together over the last decade has been remarkable. RiNo is a vital center for arts and culture in Denver, driving economic development and bringing visitors, businesses, residents, and jobs here, and we can't wait to engage the community to get their feedback on the future of the RiNo BID. We look forward to engaging a consultant to support the organization with the BID renewal process."

Over the past decade, the BID has played a transformative role in shaping the art district, reinforcing the area's positioning as an economic and creative engine, and supporting local businesses. The BID's Board of Directors includes property owners, business owners, artists, creatives, and residents of the RiNo BID. Collaboratively with the RiNo Art District staff, board members and the broader community, the consultant will strategically manage the BID renewal process.

Proposals will be evaluated based on demonstrated experience in community engagement, outreach, and facilitation. Additionally, qualified consultants should be able to share case studies of innovative and effective engagement, outreach, and communication strategies to collect and analyze community feedback with the ability to navigate complex processes and timelines.

Interested individuals/entities are encouraged to submit proposals no later than April 1, 2024. For more information and to see the official RFQ, please visit: rinoartdistrict.org/post/rino-bid-renewal.

About RiNo Art District

RiNo Art District is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering a welcoming, creative community where a diversity of artists, residents and businesses thrive. The district is inclusive of four historical neighborhoods: Globeville, Elyria-Swansea, Five Points, and Cole. Over the last decade, RiNo Art District has helped form both a Business Improvement District (BID) and General Improvement District (GID) and a community arts educational nonprofit (Keep RiNo Wild) to support the local community. Together, the RiNo Art District family of organizations fund and support the Denver community through advocacy, infrastructure improvements, artist support, community programming, business support, and events. To learn more, please visit rinoartdistrict.org and follow on Facebook and Instagram at @rinoartdistrict and Twitter at @rinoart.

