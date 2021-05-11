Rinse Acquires ButlerBox In Continued National Expansion

Dry cleaning and laundry market leader, Rinse, cleans up with the acquisition of L.A. competitor. Tweet this

"We're thrilled to expand Rinse's presence in Los Angeles with the acquisition of ButlerBox," stated Ajay Prakash, CEO of Rinse. "ButlerBox has built a great company and a very impressive community of multifamily and commercial partnerships, which was a major driving factor in our decision to acquire them. In addition, we are seeing strong momentum in L.A. with demand already back up to pre-COVID levels. The timing couldn't have been better."

With Rinse, ButlerBox customers will enjoy door-to-door service 7 days a week and have the option to use additional services beyond Dry Cleaning and Wash & Fold, like Hang Dry, Clothing Repairs, and more. Rinse also offers Rinse Repeat , its leading laundry subscription service, priced by the bag instead of the pound.

In addition, Rinse will continue providing service to all of ButlerBox's multifamily and commercial office partners. Rinse offers Rinse for Rentals at multifamily apartment buildings, providing the attractive perk for residents of picking up and delivering residents' dry cleaning and laundry right to their door. Rinse also offers a similar service, Rinse for Business , that enables employers or commercial office buildings to provide dry cleaning and laundry service as an eye-catching benefit to their employees or tenants.

"I've gotten to know Rinse over the past few years and have developed a deep admiration for their unwavering focus on quality and customer service, in addition to how they have used technology to create a seamless customer experience. I'm excited to know that our customers and partners will be in such good hands moving forward," stated Marc Sigal, CEO of ButlerBox.

Rinse is on its way to becoming the first national brand in clothing care. Rinse's unique approach to reducing customer friction while modernizing the laundry and dry cleaning space has been integral not only to the company's continued success but to the industry's evolution to meet the demands of today's customers.

