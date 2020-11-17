Rinse Acquires Dryv in Continued Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rinse, the leading national brand in clothing care, announces the acquisition of Dryv, a Chicago-based dry cleaning and laundry provider. Dryv is the latest in a series of acquisitions for Rinse that includes OffToYou in 2020, Cleanly's San Francisco operations in 2019, and Washio in 2016. The Dryv acquisition marks a significant milestone for Rinse in the Chicago market and in its quest for national expansion.

Changing the way people think about clothing care, Rinse offers a simple, consistent, high-quality solution to laundry in seven major markets across the United States. The acquisition of Dryv will accelerate Rinse's capabilities in Chicago and further solidifies Rinse as the market leader in the Chicago market.

"We're thrilled to expand Rinse's presence in Chicago with the acquisition of Dryv," stated Ajay Prakash, CEO of Rinse. "Chicago is a great market and we're seeing great momentum here with demand back up to pre-COVID levels. The timing couldn't have been better."

Former Dryv customers will now have access to Rinse's expanded services beyond Dry Cleaning and Wash & Fold, including Hang Dry, repairs, and more. Rinse will also offer Rinse Repeat , its laundry delivery subscription service, and Rinse for Business , the first Dry Cleaning & Laundry employee benefit that picks up and delivers laundry at home or the office. Rinse's unique approach to reducing customer friction while modernizing the laundry and dry cleaning space has been integral not only to the company's continued success but in the industry's evolution to meet the demands of today's customer.

About Rinse

Founded in 2013, Rinse is building the first and largest national brand in clothing care. The company picks up, cleans, and delivers customers' dry cleaning and laundry, straight to their doors. Inspired to solve massive pain points on both sides of the dry cleaning and laundry business, Rinse has created a superior experience for consumers, while standardizing processes and smoothing out the demand curve for local cleaning partners. Rinse serves customers in seven major markets, including San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, and Washington, DC. Headquartered in San Francisco, Rinse was founded by Ajay Prakash, James Joun, and Sam Cheng. To experience Rinse visit www.rinse.com

Megan Palmer

[email protected]

410.262.7349

SOURCE Rinse, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.rinse.com

