RinseKit Experiences Mass Adoption by Government Agencies for its Portable Showers in 2021; Announces Plans to Present at Miami 2022 Natural Disaster Expo

VISTA, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RinseKit, the original portable shower company with over 300,000 units sold, announced today that it would attend and present at the Miami 2022 Natural Disaster Expo on February 7th and 8th. The Natural Disaster Expo, which includes the Flood Expo, Heat & Fire Expo, Storm Expo, and Earthquake Expo is the leading event for disaster and emergency response professionals. This announcement comes on the tails of the company seeing a massive increase of bulk orders by government agencies in 2021.

"RinseKit saw its sales increase over 60% in 2021," said RinseKit CEO Steven Winters. "While most sales came through traditional channels like direct-to-consumer and in-store, we also experienced a big uptick in bulk orders by government agencies. Fire and police departments, military units, border patrol, and animal control agencies all placed bulk orders of RinseKits for their personnel and fleets in 2021. These important customers have been using RinseKits for hand washing, gear washing, eye-washing, emergency decontamination, and showering on-the-go," said Winters.

EMS Chief Dino DiBernardi of Caldwell County EMS in North Carolina has equipped his entire EMS fleet with RinseKits for mobile hand washing. "We are truly impressed with the product and it's a fantastic option for a hand wash station to couple with our medical grade hand soap to augment the hand sanitizer we currently use," said DiBernardi.

Multiple government agencies have purchased RinseKits to fit their specific uses which proves that RinseKit is no longer just for surfers and campers. Access to portable pressurized water during an emergency is crucial for safe and successful operations.

Some of the government agencies that bulk ordered RinseKits this year include:

The Department of Homeland Security

The U.S. Coast Guard

U.S. Department of Agriculture – Forest Service

U.S. Department of Justice

Naval Special Forces

The Federal Protective Service

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

FDNY - Special Operations Command

California Border Patrol

Palm Beach County, FL Sheriff's Office

Sheriff's Office San Diego Sheriff's Search and Rescue

Sheriff's Search and Rescue Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

If you are interested in how RinseKit can benefit your fleet or agency, please contact: [email protected]

About RinseKit

RinseKit is the world's original portable pressurized shower company. RinseKit's patented products range in capacities from 1.5 to 3.5 gallons. Certain models use battery pressurization and have heating options to provide hot water. RinseKit makes the most versatile and high-quality portable showers perfect for outdoor fun adventures and first responders and emergency personnel. With over 300,000 units sold and thousands of positive reviews online, RinseKit has proven that it is the go-to portable shower company in the world.

