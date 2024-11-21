RinseKit Launches the 10-Gallon Tailgate Shower: The First-Ever Tailgate-Mounted Portable Shower System for Mountain Bikers

Combining a 10-gallon bladder, electric powered pressurization, and a best-in-class mountain bike tailgate pad, RinseKit's 10-Gallon Tailgate Shower represents a revolutionary leap forward for portable shower technology.

VISTA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RinseKit, a pioneer in portable, pressurized showers, introduced the 10-Gallon RinseKit Tailgate Shower – the world's first tailgate-mounted portable shower, combining powerful rinsing capabilities with innovative bike storage. Designed specifically for mountain bikers and outdoor enthusiasts, this all-in-one shower and tailgate pad provides high-pressure water on the go, perfect for washing down bikes, gear, and cleaning up after a long day outdoors. Easily fillable from any water source, the RinseKit Tailgate Shower is an essential tool for mountain bikers, campers, and outdoor adventurers. A separately sold heating system can easily be added to provide hot water.

RinseKit's 10-Gallon Tailgate Shower uniquely combines a large water bladder, electric pressurization, and a tailgate pad, creating the first tailgate mounted portable shower designed specifically for mountain bikers. The Tailgate Shower is an all-in-one system featuring a massive 10-gallon bladder and truck-powered electric pressurization - making it the largest capacity electric portable shower on the market.

The 10-Gallon Tailgate Shower delivers up to 16 minutes of steady, pressurized spray through five versatile spray settings, giving users the flexibility to rinse and clean up wherever their adventures take them. Combining a rugged EVA-padded design and five molded bike slots, this unique tailgate pad securely transports bikes while providing an ample, on-demand water supply. Powered by a 4-pin trailer plug or a 12V truck plug, the system requires no external power source, making it easy to use in remote locations.

"The RinseKit Tailgate Shower is a true innovation in portable showers, unlike anything on the market," said RinseKit CEO Steven Winters. "We set out to create a product that would redefine what's possible for outdoor rinsing and cleaning, offering massive capacity, high-pressure performance and unique tailgate functionality. This launch reflects our commitment to pushing the boundaries of portable shower technology and meeting the needs of adventurers who demand convenience and reliability, wherever they go. RinseKit has once again strengthened its position as the leading company and the go-to brand for high quality and convenient portable showers."

About RinseKit

RinseKit is a leader in portable, pressurized shower technology, offering a range of battery-powered showers tailored for adventure seekers, first responders, and outdoor enthusiasts. With over 500,000 units sold, RinseKit is renowned for quality and innovation, delivering products that combine durability with ease of use. From compact models to high-capacity options like the new Tailgate Shower, RinseKit continues to set the standard in portable shower solutions.

