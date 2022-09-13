RinseKit Portable Showers Publishes www.RinseKitforWork.com Website Aimed at Educating Customers of the Uses of Portable Pressurized Water in Commercial Settings

VISTA, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RinseKit, the original portable shower company with over 300,000 units sold, recently published its new "RinseKit for Work" website - aimed at educating customers to the uses of RinseKit in non-recreational settings. The creation of this website signifies a strategic move by RinseKit to cater its products and marketing to businesses and government organizations.

RinseKit on the job site for hand, tool and eye-washing. RinseKit provides portable, pressurized water in a compact durable case.

RinseKit's portable showers were initially adopted for recreational uses like camping and surfing. Recently fleet drivers, construction workers, first responders and military personnel have begun to use RinseKit in day-to-day operations. During the peak of COVID, many delivery drivers, police officers, animal control and border patrol staff and others purchased RinseKits for their fleets to serve as portable handwashing stations and sanitation solutions. This trend has continued as more professionals recognize that RinseKit is the ultimate solution for staying cool, clean and safe on the job site.

The new RinseKit for Work website is specifically aimed at educating contractors, first responders, fleet managers and other professionals about the many uses of RinseKit in the field.

"We are very excited about the debut of our new "RinseKit for Work" website," said Steven Winters, CEO of RinseKit. "We have seen an explosion of bulk orders from businesses and government organizations in the past few years and are constantly receiving feedback from commercial customers with new and innovative ways that RinseKit is helping teams stay clean, safe, and prepared on the job site. The goal of this new website is to tell the story of those uses, and to use those stories to better inform business owners and fleet managers of how RinseKit can aid in their operations."

To learn more about commercial uses for RinseKit and bulk pricing, go to www.rinsekitforwork.com.

RinseKit is the world's original portable pressurized shower company. RinseKit's patented products range in capacities from 1.5 to 4.5 gallons. Certain models use battery pressurization and have heating options to provide hot water. RinseKit makes the most versatile and high-quality portable showers perfect for outdoor fun adventures and commercial use. With over 300,000 units sold and thousands of positive reviews online, RinseKit has proven that it is the go-to portable shower company in the world.

