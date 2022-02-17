RinseKit Revolutionizes Portable Shower Industry with New Series of Battery-Pressurized Models

VISTA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RinseKit, the original portable shower company, with over 300,000 units sold, has once again revolutionized the portable shower industry with the recent release of two battery-pressurized models. The 3.5-gallon RinseKit PRO and the 4.5-gallon RinseKit PRO PAK set a new standard for portable showers - raising the bar when it comes to both pressurization and capacity.

The new 4.5 gallon RinseKit PRO PAK paired with the HyperHeater. The 3.5 gallon battery-pressurized RinseKit PRO is perfect for washing sand off at the end of a beach day.

RinseKit's original models, the RinseKit Plus and RinseKit POD are self-pressurized from either a hose spigot or through a hand-pump. These products have been widely adopted and are still extremely popular for certain users. The new PRO series of battery powered products allow for an easier and more convenient portable shower when self-pressurizing is not an option.

"We recognize that our customers don't always have access to a hose bib or spigot to fill and pressurize their RinseKit when they are in the outdoors on the job-site," said RinseKit Inventor and Founder Chris Crawford, "with the battery-pressurized models, recreational customers and first responders can use and fill their RinseKit anywhere - and the pressure is stronger and more consistent than any other portable shower out there."

The battery powered RinseKit PRO series also allows for other innovations that wouldn't be possible with self-pressurization. The RinseKit Auto-Nozzle is a motion detecting faucet that is compatible with the RinseKit PRO - creating a convenient, portable, touchless hand washing station.

RinseKit has also focused on creating bigger and more durable portable showers. The all-new RinseKit PRO PAK stands out with 4.5 gallons of water, 1-inch of built-in insulation, a weather-resistant exterior and of course, battery-powered pressurization. It's the biggest, most innovative RinseKit yet - and stands as a precursor to the many new radical and innovative products the company plans on releasing throughout 2022.

RinseKit is the world's original portable pressurized shower company. RinseKit's patented products range in capacities from 1.5 to 4.5 gallons. Certain models use battery pressurization and have heating options to provide hot water. RinseKit makes the most versatile and high-quality portable showers perfect for outdoor fun adventures and first responders and emergency personnel. With over 300,000 units sold and thousands of positive reviews online, RinseKit has proven that it is the go-to portable shower company in the world.

