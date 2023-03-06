RinseKit Sees Major Uptick of Portable Shower Adoption Among K9 Units Across the US

VISTA, Calif., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RinseKit, the original portable shower company with over 300,000 units sold, is proud to announce that it has seen an uptick of bulk orders of its portable showers by K9 units across the United States in recent months. RinseKit's portable showers are designed to provide an easy and convenient way to rinse off and cool down dogs after daily operations. An increasing number of K9 units are recognizing this utility, and are purchasing them for their fleets.

K9 units are increasingly adopting RinseKit's to both rinse off and cool down their dogs after deployments. K9 handlers are able to utilize the RinseKit's to rinse off after deployments.

K9 unit dogs are often deployed in challenging environments, such as disaster zones and crime scenes, which can expose them to hazardous materials or lead to overheating. Portable showers are essential for both cleaning off and cooling down canines.

The battery-powered pressurization of the RinseKit PRO makes it powerful and super easy to use. With a long-lasting battery, 15,000 hours of useful life and a durable outer shell, RinseKitis the ultimate high-quality, reliable portable shower perfect for withstanding the harsh conditions that K-9 units face.

In the last year, RinseKit has sold bulk orders of 25-50 portable shower units to over 15 local, state, and federal canine units. Agencies such as Border Patrol Units, Sheriff Departments, Police Departments, and Canine Procurement agencies have all adopted RinseKit's portable showers in their K9 unit fleets. Uses of the showers vary from on-scene decon to overheating prevention, and help both the canines and their handlers stay clean and safe on the job

"We are thrilled to see our portable showers being adopted by K9 units across the United States," said Steven Winters, Owner and CEO of RinseKit. "K9 units play a vital role in keeping our communities safe, and we are proud to be able to provide them with a tool that makes their jobs a little bit easier."

To learn more about commercial uses for RinseKit and bulk pricing, go to www.rinsekitforwork.com .

RinseKit is the world's original portable pressurized shower company. RinseKit's patented products range in capacities from 3.5 to 4.5 gallons. RinseKit utilizes battery pressurization and has heating options to provide hot water. RinseKit makes the most versatile and high-quality portable showers perfect for outdoor adventures and commercial use. With over 300,000 units sold and thousands of positive reviews online, RinseKit has proven that it is the go-to portable shower company in the world.

