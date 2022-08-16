Rinus Strydom Joins TraceLink as Chief Revenue Officer

BOSTON, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink Inc, the leading digital network platform company, has announced today that Rinus Strydom has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. In his role, Rinus will be leading the global sales and alliance teams at TraceLink and will be responsible for scaling the company's business.

Rinus Strydom brings over two decades of enterprise technology experience to TraceLink. Rinus has led the growth efforts at SAP, Commerce One, Perfect Commerce, Ariba, Hubwoo and Tradeshift. His leadership positions in multiple customer-facing roles including Chief Revenue Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, head of Alliances, product management and solutions consulting, provide the experience needed to quickly scale the TraceLink sales organization

"Rinus is a tremendously accomplished sales leader with deep expertise in network businesses," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO at TraceLink. "We have a tremendous opportunity in front of us. We have built the largest digital network in the Life Sciences and Healthcare industry with over 285,000 members. Rinus will lead the growth of TraceLink as we continue to drive our Track-and-Trace business and leverage our network to digitalize supply chains from end-to-end. New multienterprise applications built on the Opus platform will enable new levels of supply chain visibility, adaptability and responsiveness that have not been possible before."

"I am thrilled to join TraceLink at this critical point in their evolution," said Mr. Strydom. "The scale of TraceLink's network within the life sciences ecosystem makes digital supply chains a reality for participants from day one. TraceLink's unique Opus platform and multienterprise solutions provide the connectivity and collaboration to transform the supply chains of thousands of life sciences companies."

About TraceLink

TraceLink is the only business network creation platform for the Internet of Supply Chains™—integrated business ecosystems built with multienterprise applications on the TraceLink Opus platform. Business networks are the foundation of an end-to-end supply chain digitalization strategy that delivers customer-centric agility and resiliency leveraging the collective intelligence of an industry. The TraceLink Opus Digital Network Platform enables speed of open innovation and implementation with a partner ecosystem for no-code and low-code development of solutions and applications.

