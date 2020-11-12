Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino to Reopen Dec. 22

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars" or "the Company") today announced plans to resume operations at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, as its final property to reopen company-wide in the U.S. and Canada, following the COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, the hotel will accommodate weekend stays, Thursday through Monday, while the gaming floor will be open seven days a week.

The resumption of business at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino follows the successful reopening of all Caesars regional casinos and hotels across the country, in addition to the Company's other Las Vegas properties.

"As the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino prepares to resume operations on December 22, this marks the final Caesars Entertainment resort to reopen in the U.S. and Canada," said Anthony Carano, President and Chief Operating Officer of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. "The past nine months have been filled with challenges, as well as opportunities including the merging of our two gaming companies to form the new Caesars Entertainment. We recognize the incredible effort it has taken to reopen our resorts and get us to this important milestone, and we look forward to welcoming our Team Members and Guests back to Rio with their health and safety still top of mind."

The following amenities will open at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino:

Entertainment

Penn & Teller – Performance schedule to be announced at a later date. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.riolasvegas.com.

Restaurants

All-American Bar & Grille

Hash House A Go Go

Starbucks (near the hotel elevators)

VooDoo Steak

Sports Deli

Bars and Lounges

Shutters Bar

iBar

Purple Zebra Daiquiri Bar

Race & Sports Book Bar

Masquerade Bar

Gaming

William Hill Race & Sports Book

& Sports Book Keno Lounge

Slot Machines

Table Games

Fitness Center

Retail

Rio Logo

Additionally, Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino will debut the newly branded William Hill Sports Book on reopening day, with new customer offerings that include self-service sports betting kiosks and an expanded betting menu featuring LIVE InPlay Wagering.

Guests can save up to 20 percent on their next stay at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino with Caesars' Fall Savings Sale from Nov. 2-23, for select travel dates through September 2021. This hotel offer is based on availability and cannot be combined with any other offer. Offer code: FALL20.

During the holiday season, Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino will also accommodate hotel reservations seven days a week Dec. 23, 2020 through Jan. 3, 2021. Self-parking at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino will remain free for all guests, but the valet will remain closed at this time.

Caesars Entertainment has reopened all other Las Vegas properties including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, Flamingo Las Vegas, Harrah's Las Vegas, Paris Las Vegas, Bally's Las Vegas, The LINQ Hotel + Experience, Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino and The Cromwell, as well as The LINQ Promenade, High Roller Observation Wheel, FLY LINQ and Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck.

Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino has implemented Caesars' new health and safety protocols, which enhance its existing plans and practices in these areas. All Caesars properties are focused on the well-being of team members, guests and the community, and continue to work to create an environment with high standards of sanitization and physical distancing practices. Among the enhanced health and safety protocols include more frequent cleaning and sanitization. Caesars has also implemented a health screening program for all employees. Team members and guests are required to wear masks, which the Company makes available, at all Caesars properties.

For more information on the Company's health and safety protocols, visit: www.Caesars.com/health.

