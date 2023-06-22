RIO BEACH® Introduces Best in Beach ANCHORX™ Umbrella

News provided by

RIO Beach

22 Jun, 2023, 10:46 ET

WATERTOWN, Conn., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RIO Beach™, an industry leader in beach gear acquired by ShelterLogic Group Inc. in 2018, is pleased to introduce NEW RIO Beach™ and Tommy Bahama Beach Umbrellas with the Patent Pending ANCHORX™ anchoring system. With beach safety in mind, these 6-ft. and 7-ft. beach umbrellas feature added wind stability with the NEW ANCHORX™ system for windy beach days.

Continue Reading
RIO Beach introducing ANCHORX
RIO Beach introducing ANCHORX

"The RIO Beach brand is an expert in developing products that are innovative and accurately aligned with what we know people want to buy," said Rob Silinski, President of ShelterLogic Group Inc. "RIO Beach is not only committed to bringing fashion-forward aesthetics to the market, but also strives to deliver quality construction and consumer safety to our product lines."

The patent pending ANCHORX system adds a 19 x 19 in. surface area to the built-in sand auger that is easy to set up and take down and is designed to keep the umbrella stable, safe, and upright on even the windiest beach days. In addition to the safer anchoring system, the RIO Beach and Tommy Bahama Beach Umbrellas with ANCHORX feature a built-in wind vent to provide increased airflow and maximum stability. The umbrellas also come recommended by the Skin Care Foundation thanks to them being UPF rated for ultimate sun protection.

"We are thrilled to have the Skin Care Foundation seal on our patented, premium umbrellas for the RIO Beach and Tommy Bahama branded beach gear. We feel passionately about sun protection for our customers and this partnership brings it all together," said Silinski.

RIO Beach offers high-quality beach chairs, beach umbrellas, and beach coolers for generations of customers. Originally founded in 1947 with a line of outdoor furniture, the brand expanded into beach gear in the 1980s, continuing on to make premium products under the RIO brand and for the Tommy Bahama brand, including beach gear, gazabos, lawn chairs, and other outdoor lifestyle products.

For more information on ANCHORX, RIO Beach or Tommy Bahama beach gear, please visit www.ShelterLogic.com, TommyBahama.com or watch the RIO Beach ANCHORX video here.

About RIO Beach™
RIO Beach has been an industry leader in beach lifestyle gear for over 40 years, bringing fashion and quality to every product design. Since its inception, the company has been committed to service, quality and innovation, developing trend-right products that are innovatively and accurately aligned with what we know people want to buy and built with the highest quality standards in the industry.

About ShelterLogic Group Inc.

ShelterLogic Group is the world leader in shade, shelter, storage, and outdoor lifestyle. Founded in 1991, ShelterLogic has grown into a family of brands including RIO Beach, Quik Shade, Arrow Storage, Sojag, and ShelterLogic branded product. In addition to owned brands, ShelterLogic is the licensee for Tommy Bahama®, Life is Good®, Margaritaville®, and Scotts® Miracle-Gro®.

For additional information, please visit www.shelterlogic.com.

SOURCE RIO Beach

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.