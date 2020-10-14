Rio Grande Fence Co. of Nashville Achieves Platinum Level in ABC STEP Safety Management System

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rio Grande Fence Co. of Nashville announced it has achieved Platinum Level in Associated Builders and Contractor's STEP Safety Management System. Founded in 1989, STEP participation demonstrates safety leadership and a cultural commitment to safety performance.

STEP applicants measure their safety processes and policies on 25 key components through a detailed questionnaire with the goal of implementing or enhancing safety programs that reduce jobsite incidents.

Anthony Merry is presented with a "Caught Working Safe" award at Rio Grande Fence Co. of Nashville for presenting a great idea to be used by their fence installation crews.

"Our Platinum Level achievement in the ABC STEP Safety Management System for the year, one higher than Gold previously achieved, is a direct result of our culture of employee-led safety innovation," said Derek Smith, Chief Operating Officer, Rio Grande Fence Co. of Nashville. "While we pride ourselves on the quality of perimeter security and safety installations we perform for clients, our personnel's safety is paramount in providing the work we do. We continually add to our safety procedures and equipment based on direct input from jobsite experiences shared by our crews."

"We had a perfect '0' incident safety year in 2019. Achieving the highest Diamond Level in the ABC STEP Safety Management System, our goal, requires having a dedicated Safety Manager, an option we are exploring," Smith said. "Our goal of achieving the highest safety award level has zero to do with an award and everything to do with taking care of our co-workers."

"An industry-wide commitment to total human health is essential to ensure both the physical and mental health and safety of our workforce," said Greg Sizemore, ABC vice president of health, safety, environment, and workforce development. "As a STEP participant, Rio Grande Fence Co. of Nashville leadership has demonstrated a commitment to create the conditions for all to do their work without incident. By implementing proactive safety measures, such as emergency preparedness plans and a sound personal protective equipment policy, Rio Grande Fence Co. of Nashville is committed to consistently raising the bar when it comes to safety performance."

According to ABC's annual Safety Performance Report, applying STEP processes dramatically improves safety performance among participants regardless of company size or type of work, and can reduce recordable incidents up to 88%, making the best-performing companies 827% safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics industry average. Ratings range from Diamond, the highest, to Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Participant. To learn more about the STEP program, visit abcstep.org.

Glenn Barbee is installing barbed tape on a security fence utilizing our HexArmor Hercules safety gloves with an A9 cut rating.

