Rio Grande Fence Co. of Nashville Donates 830-Foot Fence to Old School Farm for 5th Annual Good Friday Service Project

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rio Grande Fence Co. of Nashville donated and installed an 830-total-linear-foot, 10-foot-high commercial chain link fence at the Old School Farm in Nashville's Bells Bend area on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.

Old School Farm's 1.7-acre micro-farm produces quality farm-to-table food while providing employment to individuals of all abilities. Old School Farm was founded in 2013 on the belief that creating a sustainable farm can also produce sustainable jobs while giving back to the community at large.

100 percent of RGF employees worked together for the company's annual Good Friday Service Project Rio Grande Fence Co. of Nashville Rio Grande Fence Co. of Nashville

"Our annual Good Friday Service Project allows us to serve others and use the measure of our talents to give back," said Derek Smith, Rio Grande Fence Co.'s Chief Operating Officer and third-generation owner. "This year we're helping Old School Farm, yet each year's project is a newly rewarding experience."

"We chose Old School Farm after hearing about their great need from my church's leadership team," Smith said. "The timing during our selection process and the meaning behind the project were inspired."

The new fence provides perimeter security and assists in keeping deer and other local wildlife from foraging Old School Farm's crops.

"We look forward to reclaiming nearly $20,000 in sellable produce every year having our new fence," said Dustin Jacobson, Executive Director of Old School Farm. "The exceptional generosity of Rio Grande Fence Co. will help us continue our mission of growing and providing sustainable food and jobs at our farm."

All 47 of Rio Grande Fence Company's employees participated, contributing 316 total service hours over four days of material and site preparation, leading up to the completion of the project on Good Friday.

Since 1958, Rio Grande Fence Co. of Nashville, The Commercial Fence Professionals™, has been installing and repairing fences for commercial and industrial projects in the mid-south region. Rio Grande's work can be seen at Nashville's police precincts, Nissan Stadium, Nashville International Airport, and many other businesses, sports facilities and government projects. Rio Grande Fence Co. won the American Fence Association National Fence Contractor of the Year Award in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2018.

