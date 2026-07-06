Rio Perdido Named the #5 Hotel in Costa Rica in Tripadvisor's 2026 Travelers' Choice Awards Best of the Best

Prestigious recognition places the eco-luxury retreat among Tripadvisor's top-rated hotels worldwide, representing fewer than 1% of its more than 8 million listings

GUANACASTE, Costa Rica, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rio Perdido, the leading eco-luxury retreat nestled within a 1,500-acre private reserve in Costa Rica's Guanacaste province, has been recognized among Tripadvisor's 2026 Travelers' Choice Awards Best of the Best, ranking as the #5 hotel in Costa Rica. The distinction places Rio Perdido among the top 1% of Tripadvisor's more than 8 million global listings, recognizing properties that consistently exceed guest expectations through exceptional service, accommodations, and experiences.

For Rio Perdido, the recognition reflects more than guest satisfaction. It acknowledges a philosophy rooted in caring for the land, preserving the surrounding rare tropical dwarf forest, and creating opportunities for travelers to reconnect with nature, family, and themselves.

Set around a rare thermal river canyon and surrounded by one of the world's most endangered tropical ecosystems, Rio Perdido was created with deep respect for the landscape it inhabits. Rather than imposing upon nature, the retreat was designed to work in harmony with it, protecting wildlife habitats, restoring native ecosystems, and encouraging guests to experience Guanacaste at a slower, more intentional pace.

"We are honored by this recognition because it comes directly from our guests," said Gabriel Saragovia, co-founder of Rio Perdido. "This achievement reflects the passion and dedication of our team, whose commitment to conservation, community, and genuine hospitality shapes every aspect of the Rio Perdido experience. Many visitors arrive seeking adventure, wellness, or time with loved ones, but what often stays with them is a deeper connection to the land, the people, and the slower rhythms of nature. That has always been at the heart of Rio Perdido."

Unlike traditional wellness destinations, Rio Perdido embraces a philosophy of passive wellness, allowing the landscape itself to become the source of restoration. Guests spend their days soaking in naturally heated mineral waters, hiking forest trails, observing wildlife, sharing meals inspired by local ingredients, and disconnecting from the demands of everyday life.

Located approximately one hour from Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (LIR) in Liberia, Rio Perdido offers easy access to Guanacaste while remaining immersed in nature. Guests can explore the property's naturally heated thermal river, hiking and biking trails, tranquil spa and open-air shala, canyon adventure circuit, and exclusive White River canyon tubing experience—balancing adrenaline and restoration within the bounds of the property.

As interest continues to grow in sustainable travel, regenerative tourism, and nature-based wellness, Guanacaste has emerged as one of Costa Rica's most sought-after destinations. Rio Perdido's approach combines conservation, hospitality, and immersive experiences that encourage visitors to engage more deeply with the region's landscapes, biodiversity, and local culture.

The Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice recognition serves as a testament to Rio Perdido's ongoing commitment to protecting the landscapes of Guanacaste while sharing them thoughtfully with visitors from around the world.

For more information, visit www.rioperdido.com.

ABOUT RIO PERDIDO:Set on 1,500 acres of untamed tranquility, the 38 stilted bungalows are surrounded by many miles of walking, running and cycling trails, a one-of-a-kind thermal river and dozens of natural, hot bathing pools. Rio Perdido is nestled in a unique tropical forest that is teeming with native fauna, including rare mammal species, reptiles, and birds. The expansive property operates its signature adventure activities, completely on-site, as well as a beautiful new forest spa, a yoga shala, and a canyon adventure, including the first carbon fibre ziplines of the Americas. The myriad of unique activities promises a rejuvenating experience. Stay in eco-conscious accommodations seamlessly integrated with nature. Indulge in locally inspired gastronomy that is internationally lauded, or in any of the signature wellness treatments. Witness a commitment to sustainability that makes no compromises. Rio Perdido is a member of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World Considerate Collection and it is the only Wellness Collection member in the Americas. Rio Perdido invites you to immerse yourself in the magic of Costa Rica, where every moment is an exploration of nature's wonders. For more information, please visit www.rioperdido.com.

SOURCE Rio Perdido