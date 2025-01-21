Rion M. Vaughan Joins Rubin and Rudman's Bankruptcy and Creditors' Rights Practice Group

BOSTON, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin and Rudman is pleased to announce that Rion M. Vaughan has joined the firm as a partner in the Bankruptcy and Creditors' Rights practice group. With extensive experience in insolvency, distressed asset transactions, and complex commercial litigation, Vaughan adds a multidimensional perspective to the firm's accomplished team of bankruptcy attorneys.

Rion Vaughan has joined Rubin and Rudman as a partner in the firm's Bankruptcy and Creditors’ Rights practice group in Boston.

Vaughan represents clients in formal and out-of-court insolvency proceedings, including Chapter 11 reorganizations and liquidations, distressed asset sales, and bankruptcy litigation. His practice spans several key areas, including bankruptcy restructuring, distressed financing, M&A transactions, and bankruptcy litigation in both state and federal courts.

Before joining Rubin and Rudman, Vaughan was an attorney at Ruberto, Israel & Weiner, P.C., where he led clients through complex Chapter 11 reorganizations, including representing six debtor entities in a successful § 363 sale and confirmation of a plan of distribution under Subchapter V in Delaware bankruptcy court. He also played an instrumental role in guiding a Boston-based cement company through a successful reorganization that preserved over 30 jobs.

Vaughan's expertise in distressed asset sales includes his representation of the purchaser of distressed hotel loans in a transaction that resulted in full reimbursement of attorney's fees and title to the mortgaged property. His experience also extends to high-stakes litigation, including the prosecution and defense of avoidance claims in bankruptcy court, and his successful recovery of misappropriated investor funds in a massive Ponzi scheme case.

"We are delighted to welcome Rion to our team," said John J. McGivney, managing partner at Rubin and Rudman. "His deep expertise in distressed asset transactions and bankruptcy restructuring, paired with his hands-on experience in high-stakes bankruptcy litigation, makes him a perfect fit for our growing practice."

Vaughan earned his J.D., cum laude, from Boston College Law School in 2013 and his B.A., magna cum laude, from Stonehill College in 2009.

About Rubin and Rudman LLP

Founded over a century ago, Rubin and Rudman is a full-service law firm with over 90 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin and Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Rubin and Rudman also has suburban offices in Andover and Woburn, Massachusetts. Web: www.rubinrudman.com.

