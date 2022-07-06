Riordan Clinic Welcomes New Integrative Oncologist

-- Dr. Kirsten West to join cancer care team July 11 --

WICHITA, Kan., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Riordan Clinic is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Kirsten West, ND, LAc, FABNO to its integrative oncology team. She will begin her practice with the clinic on July 11.

West, a board-certified naturopathic doctor, will join Dr. Ron Hunninghake, MD, CMO, in Wichita and Dr. Lucas Tims, ND, FABNO, and Laura Vasquez, MSN, APRN, NP-C, in Overland Park to provide cancer care for Riordan Clinic patients. West, who lives in suburban Denver, will conduct her practice virtually and all four providers will collaborate for patient care. To make an appointment with Dr. Kirsten West or the Riordan Clinic's other integrative oncology providers call 1-800-447-7276.

"The thing that I love the most about the Riordan Clinic is that it is such a collaboration," she said. "They really want to make inroads into integrative oncology, and I think that we need that passion to really drive this forward."

As cancer numbers continue to grow, the addition of Dr. West makes it possible for more patients to benefit from the Riordan Clinic approach to integrative oncology.

Riordan Clinic is a world-renowned, academic medical center that has been leading the world in integrative oncology and complex chronic illness care since 1975. Integrative medicine addresses the underlying cause of disease and results in customized care plans that treat the whole person. The Riordan Clinic care model has been bringing hope, healing and health to thousands in the face of hopelessness, often when all other options have been exhausted. Visit https://riordanclinic.org/ for more information.

