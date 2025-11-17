RioSol Transmission Selects Linxon for EPC Delivery of Synchronous Condenser System in New Mexico

RALEIGH, N.C. and ALBUQUERQUE, N.M, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Linxon has been awarded an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract by El RioSol Transmission, LLC for the implementation of a 170 MVA synchronous condenser system. This installation is a key component of the 500 kV RioSol Transmission Project in New Mexico, designed to enhance transmission system capacity and reliability across the southwestern United States.

The synchronous condenser will be installed at a 500/345 kV substation and will provide critical grid support functions, including short-circuit current contribution, system inertia, and dynamic reactive power compensation. These capabilities are essential for maintaining voltage stability and frequency regulation in a high-voltage network increasingly dominated by inverter-based renewable generation.

Linxon's scope encompasses the full EPC delivery of the system, including detailed engineering, OEM equipment integration, civil and structural works, installation, testing, and commissioning. The project leverages Linxon's extensive experience in delivering complex grid-stability infrastructure, particularly in integrating synchronous condenser technology into high-voltage substations.

"We are pleased to partner with Linxon on this major private infrastructure project, which aligns with our objective of delivering reliable energy to the region," said Dennis Loria, EPC Manager, RioSol Transmission.

"This award underscores Linxon's technical depth and execution capability in delivering turnkey grid-stability solutions," said Nicolas Sanloup, President and Managing Director, Linxon Americas. "Our team brings decades of experience in integrating OEM synchronous condenser systems into high-voltage substations, ensuring seamless coordination across engineering, procurement, and construction disciplines."

The RioSol Transmission Project is a planned 500 kV High Voltage Alternating Current (HVAC) transmission line that will enhance the delivery of reliable energy in New Mexico and Arizona. When complete, the 550-mile transmission line will be key to helping the United States establish energy dominance and attain national energy goals. The synchronous condenser installation is an important element in ensuring the operational reliability of this new corridor.

This collaboration reflects the shared commitment of RioSol Transmission and Linxon to advancing technically robust, future-ready transmission infrastructure that supports the energy transition in North America.

About RioSol Transmission

RioSol is a planned 500 kV HVAC transmission line that will deliver reliable energy to customers in New Mexico and Central Arizona.

Learn more at www.riosol.energy.

About Linxon

Linxon delivers turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions for substations and electrification projects worldwide. Combining AtkinsRéalis' project management expertise and Hitachi Energy's technological leadership, Linxon builds the infrastructure that connects communities to reliable, sustainable power.

Learn more at www.linxon.com.

