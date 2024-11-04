Riot Announces October 2024 Production and Operations Updates

Riot Produces 505 Bitcoin in October 2024 and Increases Hash Rate Deployed to 29.4 EH/s

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) ("Riot" or "the Company"), an industry leader in vertically integrated Bitcoin ("BTC") mining, announces unaudited production and operations updates for October 2024.

Bitcoin Production and Operations Updates for October 2024

Riot's Corsicana Facility Riot's Corsicana Facility, Building B1 Hash Rate Growth













Comparison (%) Metric

October 20241 September 20241 October 2023

Month/Month Year/Year Bitcoin Produced

505 412 458

23 % 10 % Average Bitcoin Produced per Day

16.8 13.7 14.8

23 % 14 % Bitcoin Held2

10,928 10,427 7,345

5 % 49 % Bitcoin Sold

- - 440

N/A N/A Bitcoin Sales - Net Proceeds

- - $12.5 million

N/A N/A Average Net Price per Bitcoin Sold

N/A N/A $28,408

N/A N/A Deployed Hash Rate - Rockdale2

15.0 EH/s 15.0 EH/s 11.7 EH/s

0 % 28 % Deployed Hash Rate - Corsicana2

13.0 EH/s 11.9 EH/s -

10 % N/A Deployed Hash Rate - Kentucky2,3

1.4 EH/s 1.3 EH/s N/A

11 % N/A Deployed Hash Rate - Total2

29.4 EH/s 28.2 EH/s 11.7 EH/s

5 % 152 % Avg. Operating Hash Rate - Rockdale4

10.5 EH/s 9.7 EH/s 6.8 EH/s

9 % 55 % Avg. Operating Hash Rate - Corsicana4

11.0 EH/s 8.6 EH/s -

27 % N/A Avg. Operating Hash Rate - Kentucky3,4

1.2 EH/s 1.2 EH/s N/A

4 % N/A Avg. Operating Hash Rate - Total4

22.7 EH/s 19.5 EH/s 6.8 EH/s

16 % 234 % Power Credits5

$0.3 million $1.9 million $1.0 million

-85 % -71 % Demand Response Credits6

$0.7 million $0.3 million $1.8 million

111 % -62 % Total Power Credits

$1.0 million $2.2 million $2.8 million

-56 % -65 % All-in Power Cost - Rockdale7

4.0c/kWh 3.5c/kWh 3.3c/kWh

16 % 21 % All-in Power Cost - Corsicana7

3.6c/kWh 3.5c/kWh N/A

3 % N/A All-in Power Cost - Kentucky7,8

4.1c/kWh 4.0c/kWh N/A

2 % N/A All-in Power Cost - Total7

3.9c/kWh 3.5c/kWh 3.3c/kWh

10 % 16 %

Unaudited, estimated. As of month-end. Includes self-mining capacity hosted outside of Kentucky . Average over the month. Estimated power curtailment credits. Estimated credits received from participation in ERCOT and MISO demand response programs. Estimated. Inclusive of all transmission and distribution charges, fees, adders, and taxes. Net of Total Power Credits. All-in power cost for Kentucky sites only.

"In October, Riot achieved a new post-halving milestone in production, with 505 Bitcoin mined in the month," said Jason Les, CEO of Riot. "This 23% increase in production from September is a reflection of both the ongoing growth in our deployed hash rate and of the efforts to improve our operational efficiency. During the month of October, our deployed hash rate increased to 29.4 EH/s, driven by new deployments of latest generation MicroBT miners at the Corsicana Facility. We are pleased with the positive operational momentum underway and look forward to continuing this progress."

Corsicana Updates

Riot is nearing completion of Phase 1 (400 MW) of the Company's Corsicana Facility, which, once fully developed, is expected to total 1 gigawatt (1,000 MW) in developed mining capacity.

Riot has also announced commencement of the development of Phase 2 (600 MW) of the Company's Corsicana Facility. Long lead electrical infrastructure components have been ordered, and the first buildings will begin operation in the second half of 2025.

Estimated Hash Rate Growth

About Riot Platforms, Inc.

Riot's (NASDAQ: RIOT) vision is to be the world's leading Bitcoin-driven infrastructure platform. Our mission is to positively impact the sectors, networks, and communities that we touch. We believe that the combination of an innovative spirit and strong community partnership allows the Company to achieve best-in-class execution and create successful outcomes.

Riot is a Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure company focused on a vertically integrated strategy. The Company has Bitcoin mining operations in central Texas and Kentucky, and electrical switchgear engineering and fabrication operations in Denver, Colorado.

For more information, visit www.riotplatforms.com.

Safe Harbor

